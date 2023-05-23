'Shocking, just can't believe': SS Rajamouli on 'RRR' actor Ray Stevenson's death

Ray Stevenson and SS Rajamouli on the set of "RRR". (Image credit: @ssrajamouli/Twitter)

Veteran Irish actor Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in “RRR”, has died. He was 58. The actor’s representatives told The Associated Press that he died on Sunday but shared no other details.

“Shocking... Just can't believe this news. Ray brought in so much energy and vibrancy with him to the sets. It was infectious. Working with him was pure joy,” tweeted SS Rajamouli, the director of “RRR”.

“My prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace,” the filmmaker tweeted, sharing a photo of him with Stevenson from the sets of the magnum opus.



The official Twitter account of "RRR" too paid tribute to Stevenson.

"What shocking news for all of us on the team. Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, Sir Scott," @RRRMovie tweeted, referring to the actor by the name of his character, Governor Scott.



Ray Stevenson was also best known for playing an Asgardian warrior in the “Thor” films. He was a member of the 13th Legion in HBO’s “Rome”.

Born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Stevenson worked in British television for many years. He made his film debut in Paul Greengrass’s 1998 film “The Theory of Flight”. In 2004, he appeared in Antoine Fuqua’s “King Arthur” as a knight of the round table and several years later, played the lead in the pre-Disney Marvel adaptation “Punisher: War Zone”.

Stevenson has three sons with Italian anthropologist Elisabetta Caraccia, who he met while working on "Rome".