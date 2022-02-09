Watch: 'Writing With Fire' directors' first reaction on Oscar nomination

Oscars 2022: "Writing With Fire" is directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @RintuThomas11)

Indian documentary feature “Writing With Fire” has made it to the final nominations list at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.

Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debutants, “Writing With Fire” chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women.

Thomas on Tuesday shared a clip that shows her and Ghosh’s reactions the moment their nomination was announced.

“Oh My God. Writing With Fire just got nominated for @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God,” she tweeted, along with the video. The 29-second clip shows the nail-biting moment when Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan made the announcement via the Twitter page of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The two directors hugged each other, as they screamed in joy along with their loved ones who too were in the room. “Unbelievable,” says Ghosh.

“@writingwithfire.film just got nominated for @theacademy awards,” he posted on Instagram.

The festival favourite film follows this ambitious group of Dalit wonder women led by their chief reporter, Meera as the team switches from print to digital in order to stay relevant.

Armed with smartphones and the courage and conviction one must be born with, they investigate the incompetence of the local police force, listen to and stand by victims of caste and gender violence, and challenge long-standing, harmful practices that lead to injustice and intimidation.

Other nominees in the category are: "Ascension”, "Attica”, "Flee”, and "Summer of Soul ( Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).