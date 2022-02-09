MARKET NEWS

    Watch: 'Writing With Fire' directors' first reaction on Oscar nomination

    Oscars 2022: Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, “Writing With Fire” chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 09, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST
    Oscars 2022:

    Oscars 2022: "Writing With Fire" is directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh. (Image credit: Screengrab from video tweeted by @RintuThomas11)


    Indian documentary feature “Writing With Fire” has made it to the final nominations list at the 94th edition of the Academy Awards.

    Directed by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh, both debutants, “Writing With Fire” chronicles the rise of Khabar Lahariya, India’s only newspaper run by Dalit women.

    Thomas on Tuesday shared a clip that shows her and Ghosh’s reactions the moment their nomination was announced.

    “Oh My God. Writing With Fire just got nominated for @TheAcademy Award. Oh My God,” she tweeted, along with the video. The 29-second clip shows the nail-biting moment when Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan made the announcement via the Twitter page of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

    Close

    The two directors hugged each other, as they screamed in joy along with their loved ones who too were in the room. “Unbelievable,” says Ghosh.

    “@writingwithfire.film just got nominated for @theacademy awards,” he posted on Instagram.








    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Sushmit Ghosh (@mentalsyrup)

    The festival favourite film follows this ambitious group of Dalit wonder women led by their chief reporter, Meera as the team switches from print to digital in order to stay relevant.

    Armed with smartphones and the courage and conviction one must be born with, they investigate the incompetence of the local police force, listen to and stand by victims of caste and gender violence, and challenge long-standing, harmful practices that lead to injustice and intimidation.

    Read: Oscars 2022 nominations: Academy announces list of nominees. See full list

    Other nominees in the category are: "Ascension”, "Attica”, "Flee”, and "Summer of Soul ( Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised).

    The 2022 Oscars ceremony is scheduled to be held on March 27.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Feb 9, 2022 02:40 pm
