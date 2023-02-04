English
    Of Bollywood, boycotts and box office: Laal Singh Chaddha Vs Pathaan

    Has the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ campaign been steamrolled under an enormous national crush on Shah Rukh Khan?

    Sowmya Rajendran
    February 04, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
    Have people grown bored of the relentless calls to boycott this film and that, this business and that? (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    The relief in Bollywood is palpable. Pathaan, Siddharth Anand’s action thriller and the fourth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, has made nearly Rs 700 crore in 10 days.


    Its lead stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, are favourite targets of the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ bandwagon on social media. Shah Rukh Khan because of his Muslim identity, and Deepika Padukone because she went to JNU in 2020 to stand in solidarity with students who were protesting against mob violence on campus.