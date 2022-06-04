Box office collections: 'Samrat Prithviraj' crosses Rs 10 crore on Day 1

Promotional poster for 'Samrat Prithviraj: Hindustan ka Sher'. (Image via Twitter/@yrf)

It was a double-digit Friday for Samrat Prithviraj as Rs 10.7 crore came in. This was expected, as the film brings together actor Akshay Kumar and Yash Raj Films.

The big budget extravaganza is one of only four original Hindi films to take a double digit start in 2022; the other three are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Bachchan Pandey and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Post pandemic, the box office numbers have been rather erratic and one now waits to see how it goes from here.

'Major' and 'Vikram'

There were two other big releases this week: Major and Vikram. While Major has been made in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam, Vikram is a Tamil film that has been dubbed in Hindi.

Both films were promoted quite aggressively, especially in the fortnight leading up to their release on June 3, 2022 - and that did help create awareness.

Major (Hindi) collected Rs 0.96 crore - analysts expected an even bigger start of around Rs 2 crore, and the momentum it gains from this point on would be closely observed. If the collections end up doubling today, then it would be game on for the Adivi Sesh starrer.

Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram has opened well in Tamil. While the collections pour in for that, early estimates indicate that the Hindi version has done business of around Rs 0.25 crore* on Day 1 in theatres. The film was primarily catering to the south markets and hence whatever has come in Hindi is the added bonus. Reports for the film are positive and indicate that this is one of the better Kamal Haasan films in a while. That should perhaps result in increase of footfalls from this point on.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is continuing its fantastic run. Even on its third Friday, it managed business of Rs 2.81 crore (collections for the day before that - its second Thursday - stood at Rs 4.21 crore). The drop is partially because of the huge reduction in number of screens due to the arrival of Samrat Prithviraj, Major and Vikram. The Kartik Aaryan starrer has so far collected Rs 144.56 crore, and will likely comfortably surpass the Rs 175 crore milestone.

*Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources