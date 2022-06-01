Akshay Kumar says 'history books have less on Prithviraj Chauhan, lot on invaders'. Twitter disagrees

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in 'Prithviraj'. (Image: screengrab)

Akshay Kumar on Wednesday claimed that children’s history textbooks are filled with information on invaders but hardly have any lines on the ancient Indian king Prithviraj Chauhan.

"There is hardly anything about our culture and our Maharajas (in history books)," the actor added, while appealing to the Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to look into the matter.

"Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about Mughals, but know about our kings too. They were great too," Akshay Kumar said.



#WATCH | Nobody is there to write about it in our history books. I would like to appeal to the Education Minister to look into this matter and see if we can balance it. We should know about Mughals but know about our kings also, they were great too: Actor Akshay Kumar to ANI pic.twitter.com/05WKtQ4dNw

— ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2022

The actor was speaking during a promotional event days ahead of the release of his upcoming film Prithviraj also starring former Miss Universe Manushi Chillar.

Akshay Kumar was, however, trolled online with a few Twitter users even sharing pictures of the chapters that are dedicated to the king in children's textbooks.



There are two entire chapters about Prithviraj Chauhan in NCERT Class 7 history textbook. Lekin Canada Kumar ko propaganda se fursat mile tab wo padhega na. PS: Mughals were our kings too pic.twitter.com/1FycTI3kJp June 1, 2022





Hello @akshaykumar, Not sure if you are talking about India or your home country Canada. In Indian schools they've been teaching about all Prominent Indian Kings. pic.twitter.com/YggepuJKVx

— SHAHienoor Hossain (@shahienoor) June 1, 2022



Hey @akshaykumar I knew about Prithviraj Chauhan, coz I read in history books during my schooling. Where did you go to school??

And what do you mean by our kings?? @smitaprakash — Onkar (@paramonkar) June 1, 2022





Let me debunk this old RW propaganda.

Class 6th History (Social Science) in NCERT has 11 chapters.

Class 7th History in NCERT has 10 chapters.

Class 8th History in NCERT has 12 chapters. Out of 33 chapters, only TWO chapters talk about Mughals, chap. 3 & 4 in Class 7th History. https://t.co/KYVsnaxGo5 — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) August 29, 2021

There were, however, also those who came to the actor's defence.



Sir, idk when did you pass but having studied under CBSE Board, I haven't read about Prithvi Raj Chauhan or Mahrana Pratap or Guru Gobind Singh or Chhatrapati Shivaji or abt other Kingdoms like Ahoms, Marathas, Rajputs, Vijaynagar etc. while we had 1 chapter for each Mughal king. — Advaitya Chandhoke (@AdvaityaC) June 1, 2022

Meanwhile, Prithviraj is scheduled to release on Friday.