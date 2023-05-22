Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's smashed guitar sells for nearly Rs 5 crore at auction

Kurt Cobain signed the guitar as 'Kurdt Kobain'. (Images: @kurtcobain/Facebook and @JuliensAuctions/Twitter)

A guitar smashed by the late Kurt Cobain, frontman of the iconic American rock band Nirvana, has fetched nearly $600,000 (approximately Rs 4.97 crore) at an auction. The auction, held at the renowned Hard Rock Cafe in New York, surpassed all expectations, as the broken black Fender Stratocaster was initially anticipated to sell for just a fraction of the final price.

Cobain, known for his passionate and intense performances, took his own life in 1994, leaving behind a profound legacy in the world of music. The guitar in question was smashed during Nirvana's work on their breakthrough album, Nevermind, in the early 1990s. Although the instrument has since been repaired, it is no longer playable.

What makes this particular guitar truly remarkable is that it bears the signatures of all three band members in a silver marker. Additionally, there is an affectionate inscription by Cobain himself dedicated to his late friend and musical collaborator, Mark Lanegan, who passed away last year. Displaying his characteristic idiosyncrasy, Cobain signed the instrument as "Kurdt Kobain," as he frequently misspelled his own name.



Sold for $595,900. A lefty black Fender Stratocaster electric guitar, smashed by Kurt Cobain during Nirvana's Nevermind era and signed to the body by all three band members. Julien's Auctions "Music Icons" at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City and on https://t.co/tzS6JKuf2p. pic.twitter.com/AXRuScNlcx — Julien's Auctions (@JuliensAuctions) May 20, 2023

Cobain's destructive relationship with Fender Stratocasters is well-documented. "The man was angry, and you could feel that on stage. And you would feel that by the way he would treat his instruments," remarked Kody Frederick of Julien's Auctions to AFP news agency, providing insight into Cobain's passionate and raw performances.

Initially listed with an estimated price range of $60,000 to $80,000, the Fender Stratocaster's final bid of $596,900 left auctioneers at Julien's Auctions astounded. The identity of the buyer remains unknown, while the previous owner of the guitar is disclosed as Tony Palmer.

This sale follows another remarkable auction of Cobain's musical artifact. Two years ago, the acoustic guitar used by Cobain during his legendary MTV Unplugged performance in late 1993 sold for an astonishing $6 million. Clearly, the allure of Cobain's legacy continues to captivate fans and collectors alike.

The three-day auction at Julien's also included an array of memorabilia from other music legends, such as Elvis Presley, Freddie Mercury, Janet Jackson, and Dolly Parton.