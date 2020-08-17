172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|entertainment|new-tiktok-like-platform-ready-to-make-a-splash-zee5s-hipi-eyes-100-million-users-5719731.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 17, 2020 09:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New TikTok-like platform ready to make a splash: Zee5's Hipi eyes 100 million users

HiPi has plans to introduce various purchasing models like digital gifting, premium content available behind paywall, among others.

The video streaming platform Zee5 for the last few months was working on the beta version of its short video sharing platform, which was earlier named Hyper Shorts. And on August 14, the over-the-top (OTT) platform officially launched the user-generated platform with a new name called Hipi.

In a chat with Moneycontrol, Rajneel Kumar, Expansion Projects and Head of Products, Zee5, said the company has onboarded around 300 million influencers on the platform and in terms of users for Hipi, the near-term target is 100 million users.

There are new features on the platform that will be offered to both users as well as the creator community, Kumar stated.

For creators, HiPi is looking at rolling out a programme for creators of digital effects or the effects one sees within a platform. “These creators will be remunerated by HiPi,” he added.

There will also be a creators dashboard soon, which will allow only certified creators, and engagement of these creators will be one metric to determine advertising revenue for their content.

hipi on zee5

HiPi will also be adding a self-serve platform which will let advertisers get in touch with creators on their own.

HiPi also has plans to introduce various purchasing models like digital gifting, premium content available behind paywall, among others.

When it comes to users, content from the Zee library will be converted into vertical videos.

On the launch of HiPi, TV actress Pragya Nagra said she finds the platform interesting because of its focus on regional languages.

Kumar said that content on HiPi will be available in 14 different languages.

HiPi, which will be accessible via Zee5, is emphasising on content moderation and also has hate-free content which will be moderated by both artificial intelligence (AI) and manual moderation.

Zee5 is also looking to do digital auditions on Hipi for web series and films.

Says actor, RJ and former journalist Paras Tomar, “Young people found their calling for acting because of short video sharing platforms and these platforms showed that talent is not limited to Mumbai and Delhi.”

When it comes to auditions in the entertainment space, very little is known, and many people still wonder about where these auditions take place. Hence, online auditions on Zee5 could be a game-changer, Tomar observed.
First Published on Aug 17, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #Entertainment #Video streaming platform

