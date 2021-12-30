MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Multiplex body urges Delhi government to reopen cinemas as bankruptcy worries loom

Multiplex Association of India informed deputy chief minister of bankruptcies facing cinemas in the face of multiple lockdowns induced by Covid since March 2020.

Maryam Farooqui
December 30, 2021 / 02:28 PM IST
Down south, 70-year old Lakshmi Theatre and Shree Nagaraja theatre in Mysuru have been added to the list of theatres that are winding up operations. (Representative image)

Down south, 70-year old Lakshmi Theatre and Shree Nagaraja theatre in Mysuru have been added to the list of theatres that are winding up operations. (Representative image)

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Multiplex Association of India today urged the deputy chief minister to reopen cinemas in Delhi locked down since Tuesday over a yellow alert sounded for coronavirus.

The body, which represents 80 percent of the multiplex industry in India, informed Manish Sisodia of the bankruptcies facing cinemas in the face of multiple lockdowns induced by Covid since March 2020. 

The latest shutdown in Delhi has postponed and cancelled a lot of releases. Multiplex Association of India added that Jersey, a big film which was to roll out tomorrow, is now being considered for a direct-to-OTT (over the top) platform release. 

"Instead of releasing their films at cinemas or waiting for the restrictions to relax, producers are finding it more lucrative to sell their films to streaming platforms (OTT services) leaving cinemas with no new films to show," the body said.

"Other films to be released in January are likely to announce the cancellation of their release dates soon," added Multiplex Association of India.

Close

Related stories

"With zero revenues in eight months (13 March 2020 till 9 November 2020), and meagre revenues in the next five months (9 November 2020 till 31 March 2021), followed by zero revenues during the second shutdown (April till 25 July 2021), the cinema exhibition industry is now facing bankruptcies,” the body said.

It added that the cinema exhibition sector is a critical part of the film industry, directly employing lakhs of people and contributing to indirect employment for millions.

Multiplex Association of India pointed out that there’s little evidence establishing cinemas as a source of Covid outbreaks.

“We would urge the Delhi government to consider introducing a double vaccination requirement to enter cinemas, as is the case in some other states. Alternatively, the seating capacity restriction of 50 percent can be reintroduced at cinemas,” said Ajay Bijli, chairman of PVR.

Sisodia assured that the matter would be taken up with Delhi Disaster Management Authority Task Force and other government officers, said Multiplex Association of India.
Maryam Farooqui
Tags: #Cinema #Entertainment #multiplex #Multiplex Association of India #yellow alert
first published: Dec 30, 2021 02:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.