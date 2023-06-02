Most films, series writers dissatisfied with pay; say theatrical business values stars over script

A large section of writers also believe that they do not have adequate access to mentoring, infrastructure, grievance redressal, and other such industry forms of support.

Most films and series writers in India are dissatisfied with their pay, said a survey conducted among 217 writers. As many as 63 percent of writers believe they are not being paid fairly and timeliness of payments is also a significant concern for 47 percent of writers, said a report titled The Right Draft: 2023, released by media insights firm Ormax and talent agency Tulsea on June 2.

This proportion is even higher among non-fiction or documentary writers versus series and film writers. In addition, 76 percent writers have faced a scenario where the scope of work increased after the contract was

signed. In majority of cases, there was no change in fee, highlighting the limited leverage writers have even today, the report noted.

Also, 1 in 2 writers feel they are not paid as per the timelines defined in their contracts and most of them feel the need to follow-up on their due payments. This sentiment is true across segments, ranging from younger to older writers, and writers of series, films, or non-fiction, as well as in the South, the report noted.

Many writers also noted that pay levels have improved in recent years.

A majority of writers believe that a hybrid pay model, with a mix of fixed pay and incentive or bonus, will motivate them to do better work, and lead to higher ownership. However, only 31 percent writers have ever been offered a contract of this nature so far.

Lacking industry support

Writers’ also pointed out that there is a marked difference in the importance scripts carry over stars in the theatrical and OTT (over the top) industries. 90 percent writers believe theatrical business values stars over scripts, while the view is a lot more balanced for the OTT industry.

A large section of writers also believe that they do not have adequate access to mentoring, infrastructure, grievance redressal, and other such industry forms of support.

“It is understood that writers are pivotal to the creative process, especially in the era of streaming platforms and in the post-pandemic world, where audience are more demanding of good stories than ever before. Yet, the writers have struggled to get their due," said Datta Dave, Co-Founder, Tulsea.

Many writers also have plans to take up direction as well as movie production. The survey noted that 91 percent writers have considered becoming a director or a producer at some point of time, including 26 percent who have already made this transition, while they continue to write. But it is the need for creative freedom which is the primary reason that drives writers towards directing and producing. Financial motivation is a significantly weaker driver.

While there is dissatisfaction among writers when it comes to getting credit for their work, the dissatisfaction is less among writers working in the South industries.

TV channels and the big film studios are seen as respecting writers the least, while directors are perceived as valuing writers the most, the report added.