Kottayam Pradeep, Malayalam actor, dies; film industry mourns

Kottayam Pradeep is survived by his wife, son and daughter. (Image credit: @PrithviOfficial/Twitter)

Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep died following a heart attack on Thursday. He was 61. Pradeep, a well-known face in Malayalam films and television serials, died at a private hospital in Kerala’s Kottayam district.

Soon after the news of his death broke, members of the film fraternity as well as Malayalam cinema lovers paid his tributes.

Director John Mahendran called Pradeep a “very natural actor”.



A very natural actor #Pradeepkottayam from Malayalam movie industry passes away. pic.twitter.com/GPFix5DvlL — John Mahendran (@Johnroshan) February 17, 2022

Pradeep is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His last rites will be conducted later on Thursday.

He got his first chance at acting in an unexpected manner, when he took his son for an audition for a tele-serial. He made his entry into films in 2001, with filmmaker IV Sasi’s “Ee Nadu Innale Vare”. In 2009, he acted in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s hit Tamil film “Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa”.

Before beginning his acting career, Pradeep worked at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).