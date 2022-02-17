English
    Kottayam Pradeep, Malayalam actor, dies; film industry mourns

    Kottayam Pradeep got his first chance at acting in an unexpected manner, when he took his son for an audition for a tele-serial.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2022 / 09:52 AM IST
    Kottayam Pradeep is survived by his wife, son and daughter. (Image credit: @PrithviOfficial/Twitter)

    Kottayam Pradeep is survived by his wife, son and daughter. (Image credit: @PrithviOfficial/Twitter)


    Malayalam actor Kottayam Pradeep died following a heart attack on Thursday. He was 61. Pradeep, a well-known face in Malayalam films and television serials, died at a private hospital in Kerala’s Kottayam district.

    Soon after the news of his death broke, members of the film fraternity as well as Malayalam cinema lovers paid his tributes.

    “Rest in peace,” actor Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted, along with a photo of Kottayam Pradeep.

    Director John Mahendran called Pradeep a “very natural actor”.

    Pradeep is survived by his wife, son and daughter. His last rites will be conducted later on Thursday.

    He got his first chance at acting in an unexpected manner, when he took his son for an audition for a tele-serial. He made his entry into films in 2001, with filmmaker IV Sasi’s “Ee Nadu Innale Vare”. In 2009, he acted in Gautham Vasudev Menon’s hit Tamil film “Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa”.

    Before beginning his acting career, Pradeep worked at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC).
    Tags: #Kottayam Pradeep #Malayalam #Prithviraj Sukumaran
    first published: Feb 17, 2022 09:20 am

