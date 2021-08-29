John Abraham gets set for an action packed ride, stays patient for best release timing

John Abraham

There are only a few stars and superstars in Bollywood today who are working on multiple films. While Akshay Kumar's lineup is the most enviable of them all with as many as 10 films to his name, Ajay Devgn and Kartik Aaryan have around half a dozen films each to their name as well. In the midst of this all, one major star who is silently finishing his movies and is then moving on to the next without yet announcing the release date is John Abraham. His philosophy stays on to be simple? Let situation normalize and then strategize the release calendar.

The films that he is working on? Pathan, Satyameva Jayate 2, Attack, Ek Villain 2 and Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake. Majority of these films has action as the core genre and that's one territory where John has excelled in a big way in last couple of decades. However, more of that later.

The biggest of them all is of course Pathan and that film has been in news for the comeback of Shah Rukh Khan which is being backed by none other than Yash Raj Films. Of course, a mighty hero needs a mighty villain to make a mighty impression and this is where John Abraham comes into picture. Reports are that he has one of the most defining roles in a YRF production since the times of Dhoom and New York. With the budget of this Sidharth Anand directed film in the range of 200 crores, this one is as big as it gets for blockbuster Bollywood.

Then of course there is John Abraham's pet project Satyameva Jayate 2. When the first part had released, it had (pleasantly) shocked the trade by taking a mighty opening of 19.50 crores and that too against the might of Akshay Kumar's Gold which was huge too at 25.25 crores. This was the time when John Abraham's action might was on full display and though the film narrowly missed the 100 Crore Club entry by stopping short at 90 crores, it went on to give birth to the Satyameva Jayate 2.

This patriotic saga by Milap Zaveri is now ready and is set to be the first John Abraham starrer to arrive in theaters once the actor firms up the plans with producers Nikkhil Advani and Bhushan Kumar.

One decision that he would be taking solo though is for the release plan of Attack, considering the fact that he is the producer of the film. Nothing so far has been revealed around the core plot of the film but those close to John vouch for the fact that this is one film about which the actor is truly charged up as the action in there belongs to never-seen-before variety. This is by far the most expensive film that John has produced and hence it also necessitates a full blown theatrical release when the times are right. Hence, all plans for an OTT release are nixed.

On the other hand Ek Villain Returns is anyways far ahead as the release plans have been set for Valentine's Day 2022 release. Director Mohit Suri had delivered a 100 Crore Club superhit when Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor came together for Ek Villain. Now with John Abraham spearheading the cast with an altogether new cast of Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria coming together, producer Ekta Kapoor is already gung ho about the prospects of the romantic action musical. Expect a lot of villainy coming from John here.

As for the remake of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, this would be fun since the Malayalam original with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Biju Menon had a lot of dynamic moments between the two actors. Now with John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan sharing the frame again after Dhoom and Dostana, this would be one tussle that should make heads turn. While the original version had limited action scenes and those too were realistic in appeal, with John Abraham in there as an actor as well as the producer, one can expect a much high decibel version

The shooting of this film is yet to begin while Satyameva Jayate 2 & Attack are in an extensive post production schedule. On the other hand shooting of Pathan and Ek Villain Returns is on and both films are anyways scheduled for 2022. This means before the close of year, one can expect only Satyameva Jayate 2 to release, though John Abraham isn't in any tearing hurry to release this film either. After all, he has been patient all this while and while Mumbai Saga has already suffered the brunt of a pandemic release, he wouldn't want that again for his films.

Of course this also means that in the midst of this all he is poised to go ahead and start making more films. However, while that happens, one waits to see the release calendar for John Abraham starrers been declared in time to come.

Best performing action movies of John Abraham

Batla House - 99.50 crores

Satyameva Jayate - 90 crores

Parmanu: The Story of Pokharan - 65 crores

Madras Cafe - 42.67 crores

Force 2 - 36 crores

Upcoming John Abraham starrers

Pathan

Satyameva Jayate 2

Attack

Ek Villain Returns

Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake