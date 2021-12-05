MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Jeff Bezos catches dog Luna being 'naughty', 'time for a bath', says girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Luna's bath times seem to be one of Bezos's favourite moments to share on social media as the billionaire businessman had earlier shared another photo taken while he was giving Luna a bath in a sink.

Moneycontrol News
December 05, 2021 / 09:58 AM IST
Jeff Bezos's dog Luna. (Image credit: Instagram)

Jeff Bezos's dog Luna. (Image credit: Instagram)


Billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos on Sunday shared a photo of his dog Luna on Instagram with the caption, "Luna’s on the naughty list." The pooch seems to have been playing in the water as the photo showed a dripping, but evidently happy, Luna.

Bezos's girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was quick to comment on the post saying, "Time for a bath."







View this post on Instagram


A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)


Luna's bath times seem to be one of Bezos's favourite moments to share on social media as on March 20, 2020, he had shared another photo taken while he was giving Luna a bath in a sink. "Luna, it was time...," he had captioned it.








View this post on Instagram

Close

Related stories

A post shared by Jeff Bezos (@jeffbezos)

Earlier, the billionaire businessman had made news in a lighter vein when he issued a friendly warning to actor Leonardo DiCaprio after the Amazon founder’s girlfriend was seen chatting with the actor at an event.

Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were attending the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art+Film Gala, hosted by DiCaprio and the art museum’s trustee.

A viral video from the sidelines of the event showed Sanchez, a former news anchor, and DiCaprio chatting as Bezos stood by her side. Sanchez was seen looking up at the actor and appeared to be engrossed in the conversation. Sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports shared the clip on Twitter with a note that said, “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl”.

When Bezos saw the tweet, he reacted with a friendly jibe at the Titanic actor. “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…,” he said, tagging the DiCaprio.

Bezos also posted a photo of himself leaning on a red warning board that says “Danger. Steep cliff, fatal drop”.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Amazon #Jeff Bezos #Jeff Bezos dog Luna #Lauren Sanchez #Luna dog
first published: Dec 5, 2021 09:51 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.