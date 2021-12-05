Jeff Bezos catches dog Luna being 'naughty', 'time for a bath', says girlfriend Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos's dog Luna. (Image credit: Instagram)

Billionaire entrepreneur Jeff Bezos on Sunday shared a photo of his dog Luna on Instagram with the caption, "Luna’s on the naughty list." The pooch seems to have been playing in the water as the photo showed a dripping, but evidently happy, Luna.

Bezos's girlfriend Lauren Sanchez was quick to comment on the post saying, "Time for a bath."

Luna's bath times seem to be one of Bezos's favourite moments to share on social media as on March 20, 2020, he had shared another photo taken while he was giving Luna a bath in a sink. "Luna, it was time...," he had captioned it.

Earlier, the billionaire businessman had made news in a lighter vein when he issued a friendly warning to actor Leonardo DiCaprio after the Amazon founder’s girlfriend was seen chatting with the actor at an event.

Bezos and Lauren Sanchez were attending the LACMA (Los Angeles County Museum of Art) Art+Film Gala, hosted by DiCaprio and the art museum’s trustee.

A viral video from the sidelines of the event showed Sanchez, a former news anchor, and DiCaprio chatting as Bezos stood by her side. Sanchez was seen looking up at the actor and appeared to be engrossed in the conversation. Sports and pop culture website Barstool Sports shared the clip on Twitter with a note that said, “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl”.

When Bezos saw the tweet, he reacted with a friendly jibe at the Titanic actor. “Leo, come over here, I want to show you something…,” he said, tagging the DiCaprio.

Bezos also posted a photo of himself leaning on a red warning board that says “Danger. Steep cliff, fatal drop”.