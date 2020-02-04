App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2020 12:50 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Jeff Bezos asks US judge to dismiss lawsuit by girlfriend's brother: Report

Michael Sanchez sued Bezos in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, alleging Bezos falsely stated that Lauren Sanchez's brother was the source of his intimate photographs, according to a court filing.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos is urging a U.S. judge to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against him by the brother of his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, Bloomberg reported business on Monday.

Michael Sanchez sued Bezos in a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Friday, alleging Bezos falsely stated that Lauren Sanchez's brother was the source of his intimate photographs, according to a court filing.

In March last year, the publisher of the National Enquirer said its reports on Bezos' private life were based on information from a single source, the brother of Bezos' girlfriend, Lauren Sanchez.

Close

Bezos filed a response to the suit on Monday calling Sanchez's claims baseless and said the suit amounted to an attempt to chill Bezos' ability to exercise his right of free speech, Bloomberg said.

related news

Bezos also said that Sanchez had failed to point to a single example of him or his security chief Gavin de Becker making such an accusation, Bloomberg reported.

Amazon was not immediately available for a comment.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 4, 2020 12:46 pm

tags #Amazon #Jeff Bezos #US judge #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.