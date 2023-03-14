Watch how Team ‘RRR’ celebrated Oscar win for ‘Naatu Naatu’ in viral photos, videos

Composer MM Keeravaani (right) and lyricist Chandrabose of RRR's Naatu Naatu who won the Oscars 2023 on March 12 for Best Original Song.

Team “RRR” is in a celebratory mode along with the rest of the country after India’s historic win at the Academy Awards on March 13 where two Indian films picked up the coveted trophy.

“Naatu Naatu”, a global phenomenon brought to life on screen by actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr, zoomed past big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga to score India’s first win (and nomination) in the Best Original Song category.

While composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on stage, “RRR” fans across the globe celebrated the win. Director SS Rajamouli celebrated the win by throwing an after-party at his Los Angeles home where he was joined by his lead star cast and Oscar winner MM Keeravani who was playing the piano, videos showed.

Ram Charan also greeted fans on the streets of LA, a video shared on Twitter shows.

"After the OSCAR Moment, our #RamCharan is receiving Immense love on the streets of Los Angeles, USA our global star @AlwaysRamCharan is humbly acknowledging the immense love," an user wrote with a video.



Ram Charan on #RRR winning an Oscar: "It felt like it happened for India."

After #NaatuNaatu Creating HistoRRRy at the #OSCARS International Media Asks RamCharan's Message for India The Global Ambassador of Indian Cinema at the Moment

NTR Jr on Naatu Naatu winning the Oscar Award:"I cannot find the words to express my elation right now. This is not just a win for RRR but for India as a country. I believe this is just the beginning. Showing us how far Indian cinema can go"

Another clip showed MM Keeravani getting his name engraved on his Oscar at the show.In another clip, Ram Charan interacted with Variety after the win.See some more videos of the celebration post the win:India won big at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday with “Naatu Naatu” picking up a trophy and Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga accepting for Best Documentary Short (“The Elephant Whisperers”).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is among many who congratulated both winning teams for the big honour.