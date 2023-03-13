Indian Twitter congratulates 'The Elephant Whisperers' team on Oscar win: 'Made us proud'

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga took home the Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers in the Documentary Short category.

Guneet Monga’s “The Elephant Whisperers” won the Oscar for best Documentary Short at the 95th Academy Awards on Monday sending Indian Twitter into a congratulatory spree.

Directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, the film is about the unbreakable bond between an abandoned elephant and its two caretakers. The movie is on Netflix.

Gonsalves dedicated the award to her "motherland India" and her family.

"I stand here to speak of our connection with the natural world, for the respect of indigenous communities, and empathy towards other living beings we share a space with, and finally, for coexistence," she said while accepting the award.

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the movie’s team on the big win.

“Hearty Congratulations to Kartiki Gonsalves & Team for creating history by winning the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film for #TheElephantWhisperers. You have made us all proud today!” he wrote.

Film critic and journalist Anupama Chopra also congratulated the team.

“@guneetm so proud of you, your relentless hustle and your incredible ability to make dreams come true! #TheElephantWhisperers #Oscars,” she wrote.

Netflix too reacted to the win and so did actor Rana Daggubati. Check out some more reactions:



Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli

For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow! Congratulations Director @EarthSpectrum Kartiki Gonsalves @guneetm for winning Best Documentary Short for #TheElephantWhisperers This is the year of Indian cinema. pic.twitter.com/jeQIIGXUc4

— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 13, 2023



Super! “The Elephant Whisperers” wins the Oscar for Documentary Short pic.twitter.com/WQ8ebsupXl

— Ramnath (@rmnth) March 13, 2023



As 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins #Oscars for the Best Documentary Short Film , it also tells the world great strides being made in India and in Tamil Nadu in elephant conservation . Its also a celebration of our unsung heroes #TNForest #Oscars #Oscars95 #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/NEUXJb34VA — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) March 13, 2023

The film, produced by Guneet Monga, marks the debut of Gonsalves, who believes Indian stories have the potential to be recognised in the world.

Earlier, two entries set in India - "Smile Pinki" and "Period. End Of Sentence", won Oscars in the Documentary Short category in 2008 and 2018 respectively. Monga was the executive produce for “Period”.