How the Burj Khalifa celebrated 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan's birthday | Watch

"Happy Birthday Pathaan" lit up Burj Khalifa on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. (Image: Screengrab from video tweeted by @BurjKhalifa)

Shah Rukh Khan – the name needs no introduction. As one of the biggest stars in the world celebrated his 57th birthday on November 2, the tallest building in the world had a tribute befitting the Bollywood superstar’s stature.

The iconic skyscraper lit up with a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and messages that said “Happy birthday Shah Rukh, “Happy birthday Pathaan” and “We love you”. Khan released the much awaited teaser of his upcoming action flick “Pathaan” on his birthday as well – as a treat for his legions of fans across the world.

“Tujhe dekha to ye jaana sanam”, the iconic song from Khan’s Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – a movie that catapulted him to success played in the background as the Burj played its tribute to the actor.



#BurjKhalifa lights up in celebration of the birthday of the great bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan’s! Lets wish him a Happy Birthday pic.twitter.com/1Q55agSjXa

— Burj Khalifa (@BurjKhalifa) November 2, 2022

The official Twitter handle of Burj Khalifa tweeted the video of the tribute with the caption: “Burj Khalifa lights up in celebration of the birthday of the great bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan’s! Lets wish him a Happy Birthday”.

Shah Rukh Khan thanked Mohamed Ali Alabbar, chairmain of Emaar Properties that owns Burj Khalifa, who also shared a video of the lit-up tower.



Thank you my friend for putting me on top of the world every year. Love to you https://t.co/PuZH3QXJW5

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 3, 2022

"Thank you my friend for putting me on top of the world every year. Love to you," Khan tweeted.

For the past several years, the Burj has been lit up on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday.

The much-loved actor posed with a sea of his fans who had come to wish him on his birthday outside his house “Mannat” in Mumbai’s Bandra.

“It’s so lovely to live in front of the sea…..the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday….thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special….& happy,” Khan shared a photo with his legion of fans with the caption.

The actor was last seen in “Brahmastra” and has a string of projects lined up including “Pathaan”, “Jawaan” and “Dunki”.