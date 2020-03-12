App
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hotstar rolls back Disney+ in India within a day

The OTT platform has claimed it was just testing a beta version in India and subscribers will have to wait till March 29 to enjoy Disney+ content

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

OTT content streaming platform Hotstar rolled back Disney+ in India in less than 24 hours of creating a buzz by giving subscribers access to special content.

The “Disney+ Hotstar” rebranding was withdrawn by the owners of the company later on March 11, soon after another update was rolled out by them. With that, the insignia also reverted to the old Hotstar logo.

Several subscribers took to social media immediately to notify the content streaming platform about the curious case of vanishing Disney+ content.

Hotstar had earlier clarified that the Disney+ content was made available as a beta version, to map the service by giving access to a limited number of subscribers, reported the Hindustan Times. A Hotstar spokesperson said: “A limited release of the beta version of the Disney+ Hotstar application is currently being tested with a small number of consumers, in preparation for the full-fledged app launch on March 29.”

Close
Notably, on Google Play Store, Hotstar didn’t update about the removal of Disney+ content and logo in its latest update. It only reads: “We regularly update our app to provide you an awesome video watching experience. To make sure you don’t miss a thing, just keep your Updates turned on.”

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Disney #Hotstar #Online streaming services #OTT platforms

