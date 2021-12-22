From Shashi Tharoor to Kim Kardashian: Check out the top memes of 2021

Image tweeted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

When the Covid pandemic hit us in 2020, we hoped that it would come to end with 2021. But, while 2021 hasn't exactly been the year that we were hoping for, thankfully, some people still managed to find some fun and social media have not been shy of memes this year.

One of the enduring image of 2021 was Senator Bernie Sanders sitting crossed legged, wearing his mittens looking completely unmoved by Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. Considering this happened in January there is a possibility that Sanders has now been Photoshopped into every feasible scenario ever.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor inadvertently started a meme fest on Twitter when he shared a few pictures ' . He then picked his three favourites from the dozens of memes that flooded the microblogging platform. The picture quickly received the Bernie Sanders treatment on Twitter, with people Photoshopping the Thiruvananthapuram MP into a succession of increasingly bizarre scenarios.

In one of the strangest moves of the year, Facebook decided to expand their empire and in doing so changed the company’s overall name to ‘ Meta .’ Given that Mark Zuckerberg is hardly the most popular person on the internet, it was rife for meme treatment.

The Met Gala is always a prime event for meme inspiration and this year’s provided us with a doozy in the form of Kim Kardashian and her striking head to toe outfit. Although the outfit was worthy of the meme by itself it was taken to another level when Kim posed alongside her sister Kendall Jenner who was in a less amusing outfit.

Without a doubt, one of the biggest television moment of 2021 was Oprah’s much talked about interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry . There were memes aplenty that came out of the interview but the best was when Harry made a huge revelation to the stunned reaction of Oprah.

Musician Yashraj Mukhate became an overnight Internet sensation when he added a musical spin to a dialogue from the the popular TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and his mash-up went crazy viral on social media. Even though the phenomenon stared in 2020, the craze continued well into 2021.