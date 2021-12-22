MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

From Shashi Tharoor to Kim Kardashian: Check out the top memes of 2021

From Shashi Tharoor breaking coconuts during Onam celebrations to Kim Kardashian's undercover Balenciaga Haute Couture outfit for Met Gala, here are our picks for some of the most popular memes of 2021.

Moneycontrol News
December 22, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
Image tweeted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Image tweeted by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.


When the Covid pandemic hit us in 2020, we hoped that it would come to end with 2021. But, while 2021 hasn't exactly been the year that we were hoping for, thankfully, some people still managed to find some fun and social media have not been shy of memes this year.

Bernie Sanders and his mittens
One of the enduring image of 2021 was Senator Bernie Sanders sitting crossed legged, wearing his mittens looking completely unmoved by Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. Considering this happened in January there is a possibility that Sanders has now been Photoshopped into every feasible scenario ever.


Shashi Tharoor smashing coconut

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor inadvertently started a meme fest on Twitter when he shared a few pictures ' . He then picked his three favourites from the dozens of memes that flooded the microblogging platform. The picture quickly received the Bernie Sanders treatment on Twitter, with people Photoshopping the Thiruvananthapuram MP into a succession of increasingly bizarre scenarios.

Mark Zuckerberg and Meta
In one of the strangest moves of the year, Facebook decided to expand their empire and in doing so changed the company’s overall name to ‘Meta.’ Given that Mark Zuckerberg is hardly the most popular person on the internet, it was rife for meme treatment.

Kim Kardashian and Met Gala

The Met Gala is always a prime event for meme inspiration and this year’s provided us with a doozy in the form of Kim Kardashian and her striking head to toe outfit. Although the outfit was worthy of the meme by itself it was taken to another level when Kim posed alongside her sister Kendall Jenner who was in a less amusing outfit.

Oprah's interview with Meghan Markle
Without a doubt, one of the biggest television moment of 2021 was Oprah’s much talked about interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. There were memes aplenty that came out of the interview but the best was when Harry made a huge revelation to the stunned reaction of Oprah.

Musician Yashraj Mukhate became an overnight Internet sensation when he added a musical spin to a dialogue from the the popular TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' and his mash-up went crazy viral on social media. Even though the phenomenon stared in 2020, the craze continued well into 2021.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Bernie Sanders #Kim Kardashian #Mark Zuckerberg #Meghan Markle #meme #memes #Met Gala #oprah #Shashi Tharoor
first published: Dec 22, 2021 08:29 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

Simply Save | The year that was: Has COVID-19 changed the insurance sector forever?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.