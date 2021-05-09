MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Elon Musk's Saturday Night Live show - key highlights

Playing on Elon Musk’s reputation as an innovator, the broadcaster live-streamed the Saturday Night Live episode globally on YouTube, the first time the show has ever been viewable simultaneously around the world.

Moneycontrol News
May 09, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST
This image released by NBC shows musical guest Miley Cyrus (left), host Elon Musk and Cecily Strong (right) during promos in Studio 8H on May 6, 2021. (Image: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)

This image released by NBC shows musical guest Miley Cyrus (left), host Elon Musk and Cecily Strong (right) during promos in Studio 8H on May 6, 2021. (Image: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC via AP)


SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk marked his debut on the "Saturday Night Live" with a series of jokes and controversy.

Playing on Elon Musk’s reputation as an innovator, the broadcaster live-streamed the Saturday Night Live episode globally on YouTube, the first time the show has ever been viewable simultaneously around the world.

Also Read: What is Asperger’s syndrome? Elon Musk reveals on Saturday Night Live he suffers from this disorder

Here are some of the highlights from the show

The 49-year-old CEO, who is one of the world’s richest men opened his monologue by mocking his monotonal speaking style, saying no one can tell when he's joking.

Close

Related stories

“It’s great to be hosting 'Saturday Night Live,' and I really mean it,” he said standing on the stage in a black suit. “Sometimes after I say something, I have to say that I mean it.” “It’s great to be hosting 'Saturday Night Live,' and I really mean it,” said Musk standing on the stage in a black suit with a black T-shirt. “Sometimes after I say something, I have to say that I mean it.”

Also read: Elon Musk shows humility and hubris as Saturday Night Live host

Musk said he was the first person with Asperger’s to host SNL — something he hasn’t said publicly before. It did not appear he was joking, but it was a bit difficult to be sure how sincere Musk was being, given his history as both an internet troll and someone who doesn’t always know how to deliver a joke.


Also Read: Dogecoin plummets 23% after Elon Musk jokes about gifting it to mother Maye on Saturday Night Live

He also joked that people sometimes don’t know what to expect from him. “I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket ship,” he said. “Did you think I was going to be a chill, normal dude?” For this, Musk got his biggest laugh of the night, and an applause break from the studio audience.


He added, in explanation, that he is the first person with Asperger's syndrome to host the show. “Or at least the first person to admit it,” he said. It may have been the first time Musk has publicly said he has the mild form of autism.

He also said the name of his youngest child, spelled X Æ A-12 is “pronounced ‘cat running across keyboard.’”

He cited one example wherein he smoked weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast and griped that people now think he does that all the time. “It’s like reducing O.J. Simpson to ‘murderer,’” he said. “It was one time!”

Musk also joked about his Twitter account, which has more than 50 million followers, and the tweets that led some critics to object to his being invited to host the show. “Look I know I sometimes say or post strange things, but that’s just how my brain works," he said.

Musk’s mother Faye Musk also made an appearance during the monologue. “I’m excited for my Mother’s Day gift, I just hope it’s not Dogecoin,” she said. To which Elon replied “it is.”

The casting choice brought criticism from those who felt the show was celebrating a man for his exorbitant wealth in a time of great inequality and a man who spread misinformation to his huge Twitter following as he downplayed the severity of the coronavirus pandemic.

 
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Elon Musk #Entertainment #Saturday Night Live #World News
first published: May 9, 2021 12:35 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

Future Wise | Not coding, this is the skill that is a must-have for your child

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.