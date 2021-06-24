MARKET NEWS

Disney+ Hotstar announces 250 job openings to drive next phase of growth in Indian market

The company has said the new talent will get to hone their skills in video, machine learning, personalization, payments, subscription, identity, security and fraud.

Maryam Farooqui
June 24, 2021 / 01:49 PM IST
Disney+ expects to have 230 to 260 million subscribers by 2024.

Video streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on June 24 announced more than 250 job openings across different levels and verticals to drive its next phase of growth.

The platform currently has the highest number of subscribers in India with around 24 million paid users. According to reports, the platform has 41 percent share of the subscription video on-demand market. Also, Disney+Hotstar makes up approximately a third of the total Disney+ subscriber base, according to Q2 FY21 earnings call.

The company said that new talent will get to hone their skills in video, machine learning, personalisation, payments, subscription, identity, security and fraud and an array of client platforms.

"To deliver a world-class streaming service that delights the Indian audiences, the platform plans to recruit multi-faceted talent right from engineers to marketers and consumer growth personnel across client platforms, personalisation of video content, payments, and subscriptions," the company said in a statement.

Adding to this, Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar, said, “Our commitment to expanding our workforce reflects our confidence in India’s immense growth potential as we seek to create engaging content for the next billion digital viewers."

Disney+Hotstar is expanding its streaming service in the APAC region. Post the India launch, Disney+ Hotstar was made available in Indonesia, followed by Malaysia to have access to the massive content offering on the platform.

In addition, the platform is also gearing up to stream the remainder of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which was suspended due to rising cases of COVID-19.

The platform in its library has more than 100,000 hours of TV Shows and Movies in eight languages.

Its mobile app has notched up over 400 million downloads so far.
