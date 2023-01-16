Critics Choice Awards 2023: 'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film prize

The 'Naatu Naatu' song still from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

India's 'RRR' made a mark at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards too, beating German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front to win the Best Foreign Language Film prize.

It's song Naatu Naatu shone again, bagging the Best Song award.

This is the second global honour for SS Rajamouli's film in less than a week. On January 11, the film got India its first ever Golden Globe prize (Best Song for Naatu Naatu).

At the Critics Choice Awards, Rajamouli was nominated in the Best Director category too, along with Steven Spielberg (The Fablemans) and Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once). But he lost the race to Kwan and Scheinert.

'RRR' is an epic saga set in pre-independence India, starring NTR Jr. and Ram Charan in leading roles. Its supporting cast includes Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn.

The 2023 Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on January 15, Sunday (Monday morning according to Indian time).

Sci-fi adventure film Everything Everywhere All at Once won the Best Picture award, beating Avatar: The Way of Water and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Cate Blanchett won the Best Actress award for Tár, while Brendan Fraser walked away with the Best Actor prize for The Whale.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was adjudged the Best Comedy.

In the television category, Better Call Saul won the Best Drama Series Award. The Dropout starring Amanda Seyfried was named the Best Limited Series.