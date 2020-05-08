Coronavirus lockdown: Movies emerge as primary source of entertainment for TV viewers

While we all know that TV viewership is increasing during the lockdown, what is it that people are watching? They are surely watching a lot of movies.

This is why the movies genre on TV has been consistently growing and the growth momentum continued even in week-17, which is the week starting April 25.

In fact, film-based content is doing well not only in Hindi Speaking Markets (HSM), but also in southern markets.

According to latest BARC data, movies category saw a 27 percent growth in prime time viewership share in the south market as compared to pre-COVID period (period between Jan 11 and Jan 31).

This growth was 10 percent in the Hindi speaking market.

However, during non-prime time, HSM showed 114 percent growth in viewership share while the south market showed a 52 percent increase as compared to pre-COVID period.

“TV viewership is surging and it is majorly driven by movies, with 64 percent growth in consumption at an all India level during the lockdown period (weeks 12-17). The high affinity for the movies genre is primarily driven by the fact that movies, as a content form, cut across all age groups in a family and encourage co-viewing,” Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer, ZEE, told Moneycontrol.

She added that the share of movie channels has significantly grown on TV from the pre-COVID period till date.

“During the pre-coronavirus-period, movie channels contributed to 23 percent in terms of the overall viewership on TV, which has increased to 27 percent as per the latest BARC data for week-17. The movie genre has maintained consistent levels of growth, at nearly 60 percent above pre-COVID period with a peak level in week 13, which was as high as 77 percent above the pre-COVID period and accounted for 29 percent of the total TV consumption,” she said.

ZEE's movie channel bouquet is offering movies like Good Newwz, Commando 3, Dabangg 3, and Saaho. There is also strong regional content including Kalavani Mapillai, Maraithiranthu Paarkum Marmam Enna, Sowkarpettai and Meimaranthaen Paarayo.

The network's regional channels like Zee Talkies, Zee Bangla Cinema and Zee Biskope saw 63 percent, 95 percent and 16 percent growth respectively between weeks 12-17. During the same period, channels like Zee Cinemalu and Zee Thirai witnessed 48 percent and 121 percent growth rate.

Everyone's watching movies

“Historically, male audiences have had a higher affinity for the movies genre across markets. But during the lockdown period, viewership amid both male and female audiences has increased equally (64 percent each) and this is driven by an increase across all age groups by nearly 60 percent or more,” she explained.

She further said that maximum growth in viewership is seen among kids (2-14 years) with an increase of 69 percent, contributing more than 21 percent of the viewership for the genre.

More viewers attracting more brands

This audience mix is making movies an attractive genre for brands.

“Movies are now attracting both male and female audiences, making it a lucrative proposition for advertisers. FMCG companies (essentials goods only), continue to be the largest spends on movies channels. This is followed by OTT/ Online services companies like Amazon, InfoEdge, online gaming companies and online education among others,” said Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer – Advertisement Revenue, ZEE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

He added, “Consumer durable companies (AC, coolers, etc) have also started advertising on movie channels as their distribution and supply chain restrictions ease. Auto companies will also see a return on movie channels post the lockdown, in an attempt to clear their BS IV inventory.”