    Box office report: Pathaan set to overtake Dangal as Bollywood's highest grosser

    Pathaan crosses Rs 375 crore mark in India in just 10 days, will surpass Dangal today.

    Joginder Tuteja
    February 04, 2023 / 07:44 PM IST
    Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

    It has been 10 days since Pathaan released in theatres, and it's already set several new records: After a record opening day (Rs 57 crore), it had:

    - The highest first-three-days' earnings for a Bollywood film (Rs 166.75 crore)

    - Highest first seven days' earnings so far (Rs 330.25 crore)

    - The biggest single-day earnings ever for a Hindi film (earning Rs 70.50 crore on Republic Day 2023)