Box office report: Pathaan set to overtake Dangal as Bollywood's highest grosser

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan.

It has been 10 days since Pathaan released in theatres, and it's already set several new records: After a record opening day (Rs 57 crore), it had:

- The highest first-three-days' earnings for a Bollywood film (Rs 166.75 crore)

- Highest first seven days' earnings so far (Rs 330.25 crore)

- The biggest single-day earnings ever for a Hindi film (earning Rs 70.50 crore on Republic Day 2023)

Barring Dangal (Rs 387.38 crores), Pathaan surpassed the entire lifetime earnings of all other 300 Crore Club Hindi blockbusters in double-quick time. These are Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore), PK (Rs 340.80 crore), Tiger Zinda Hai (Rs 339.25 crore), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 321 crore), War (Rs 318 crore), Padmaavat (Rs 302.15 crore) and Sultan (Rs 301.50 crore). Currently standing at over Rs 377 crore, Pathaan will go past Dangal as well today itself to emerge as Bollywood's highest grosser ever.

Pathaan has been doing well on weekdays as well, and daily collections were in excess of Rs 15 crore till Wednesday at least.

This film will go down as the biggest comeback of all in the history of Bollywood. Of course, there have been much-hyped comeback films in the past, but they've produced mixed results. Case in point: Mrityudaata, Amitabh Bachchan's first comeback film fared poorly at the box office, but his return to the big screen in Mohabbatein struck a chord with audiences - incidentally that film featured Shah Rukh Khan as one of the protagonists. Before that Dileep Kumar had made a major comeback with Kranti, but then it was a huge multi-starrer. As for Aamir Khan’s comeback with Mangal Pandey: The Rising, it did take the biggest opening of all times but that’s about it.

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham as villain, Pathaan is the fourth film in the YRF Spy Universe. Directed by Siddharth Anand, with music by Vishal-Shekhar, Pathaan may not go down in history as great cinema, but it will be remembered as an out and out entertainer. And that's the reason why the film is doing blockbuster business.