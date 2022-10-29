Box office collections: Moderate Diwali week for Ram Setu and Thank God, hopes for weekend jump

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Black Adam' has managed to maintain a steady pace, earning over Rs 2 crore a day in ticket sales.

It has been a moderate week so far for Ram Setu and Thank God, with their combined ticket sales between Tuesday and Friday bringing in just Rs 60 crore.

Diwali week is usually a really lucrative period for the movie business in theatres, as seen with Sooryavanshi last year. Released at a time when the second wave of Covid had just subsided and audiences were still a bit apprehensive about stepping into theatres, the film had done roaring business at the box office. However, things have changed over the year gone by and audiences have become far more selective.

This can well be seen from the fact that even though both films are running at around 5,000 screens, the collections are not in sync. Between the two films, Ram Setu saw a decent opening and then managed to bring on collections right till Friday when Rs 6.05 crore came in. Of course, it would have been much better had a double-digit score been maintained right through as that would have promised a much healthier trend for the remainder of the weekend.

With its collections reading Rs 41.45 crore, Ram Setu is expected to hit the Rs 60 crore mark by the time the weekend is through. This is far from ideal for a big film like this, but for the moment it's about taking one step at a time - and this is one milestone that the Abhishek Sharma directed film would need to go past before the next set of milestones are identified for it. Eventually, Rs 75-80 crore should come in for the action-adventure film, though trending by the end of second week would decide where the film eventually lands.

As for Thank God, it's pretty much game over. The film had opened to a just about average mark but since it is a family film, it was expected that the trending over the next few days would help it cover some distance. That couldn't happen though, as collections continued to slide after Tuesday, so much so that by the time it was Friday, the numbers had come down to merely Rs 3.30 crore. Now that's definitely not the kind of score that the Indra Kumar directed film would have bargained for, especially on Diwali, and it's a very disappointing scene.

The Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra starrer currently stands at just Rs 21.55 crore total and that's a very low score for a biggie like this. After the weekend is through, at best the film will reach Rs 30 crore, and post that it would be about how much more does it collect in the days to follow in its quest to reach the Rs 40 crore milestone. Yes, the film will end up doing a bit better than Runway 34, but that doesn't say much.

Meanwhile, one film which is continuing to do well at limited number of screens and controlled, but consistent footfalls is Kantara [Hindi]. The film has done well enough to stay over the Rs 2 crore mark on a day-by-day basis. In fact, what was also all the more remarkable was to see that when new Diwali releases had started sliding from Wednesday onwards, Kantara [Hindi] had seen a reverse trend by actually growing. That happened because on Diwali day it was hit by the biggies but soon enough the target audiences started patronizing it all over again.

Currently standing at Rs 33.95 crore, the film is now officially the third biggest dubbed release in 2022. While the Hindi versions of KGF: Chapter 2 and RRR are far ahead in the race, the Kannada film has managed to surpass the dubbed versions of Karthikeya 2 and PS-1 while being much ahead of the Hindi versions of bilinguals Rocketry, Radhe Shyam and Major.

As for Hollywood flick Black Adam, it stays in the quest to hit a half century. It may take two-three weeks to reach there but as long as there are certain screens and shows allocated to it, it should reach there eventually. The Dwayne Johnson starrer is managing to keep itself afloat by staying over the Rs 2 crore mark on a daily basis and currently stands at Rs 37.75 crore. It should keep collecting during the current weekend and then weekdays should be stable too, which will take it past the Rs 45 crore mark. It would then be a race towards the half century mark.