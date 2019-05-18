Bollywood wrap: De De Pyaar De wows audience, set to grow well over the weekend

Joginder Tuteja

De De Pyaar De, which released this weekend, has managed to collect Rs 10.41 crore between Thursday night preview shows and the full-fledged release on Friday.

While the Ajay Devgn starrer did not receive the footfall that was anticipated in the morning and afternoon shows, the movie enjoyed a better gathering in the later shows, especially in major urban centres.

Word of mouth can be credited for De De Pyaar De's early success as collections jumped over 50 percent, across numerous properties on Saturday.

The Akiv Ali directed film is more than just a comedy that the promo might have suggested and instead brings sensitive issues such as divorce, remarriage and live-in relationships to light.

The credit goes to writer and producer Luv Ranjan who took a gamble by making some bold statements with De De Pyaar De, which might alienate a segment of the audience, but may be appreciated by those with an open and progressive attitude.

As for Ajay Devgn, he has yet again shown that he is one of the most versatile actors in Tinseltown. The ease with which he has shifted between the different worlds of Raid and Baadshaho to Golmaal Again and Total Dhamaal to now De De Pyaar De pretty much indicates that he is enjoying the time of his life in front of the camera.

There is inherent confidence that he has traditionally carried as an actor and with De De Pyaar De, he yet again brings the same energy to the big screen.

One just hopes that the film breaches the Rs 100 crore mark as it would be just appropriate for more and more actors to take roles that are not conventional but still result in good returns commercially as well as critically.

Student of the Year 2, the other Hindi release in the running, has collected Rs 57.90 crore after one week. The film managed to demonstrate decent hold during the weekdays.

It should eventually stretch its way to hit the Rs 70 crore total and in the process emerge as an Average affair. Incidentally, Karan Johar’s own Student of the Year (2012) had a lifetime of Rs 70 crore as well.

Meanwhile, Avengers: End Game would comfortably have a lifetime of over Rs 370 crore, as the superhero flick has Rs 360 crore already.

The All-Time Blockbuster is still playing in cinemas after three weeks and is still attracting audiences across the country.

Avengers: End Game has now set the stage for other offerings from the West and it would be interesting to see which one turns out to be the next Blockbuster.

Will Smith’s Aladin is the next major release in the pipeline and given its roots, it should be relatable to the Indian audience. The film is expected to open well and do some good business.