BB Ki Vines and Taaza Khabar's Bhuvan Bam: We are all slaves to the algorithm

Bhuvan Bam, whose YouTube channel BB Ki Vines has over 25 million subscribers, has acted in and produced 'Taaza Khabar'.

Content creator-actor-singer-songwriter-comedian-producer Bhuvan Bam made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 List in 2020.

His YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, on which he posts short comedy sketches, has over 25 million subscribers. The 28-year-old Delhi boy has created a host of characters such as Titu Mama, Bablu, Janki and Mr Hola.

Bam switched to mainstream acting with a short film, Plus Minus, and now he’s produced and is starring in the series Taaza Khabar (Disney+ Hotstar).

Taaza Khabar is a gritty comedy-drama series set in Mumbai in which he plays a public toilet attendant whose life looks poised to change when he acquires a special power.

Bam spoke about the new show, his aspirations and the character who is closest to the real Bhuvan.

From BB Ki Vines to a short film to this web series - is this a conscious effort to reposition yourself as a serious actor who can do more than comedy?

Yes, it's a conscious decision. Not that I will stop what I do. I love comedy and the kind of people I meet, but I feel there is much more that I can do. This is a baby step to exploring this. I also see this character as one of my characters. If I have done 21 characters, then this is the 22nd. I am very hungry for ideas. We have a massive population that can consume everything. And we are a land full of stories. If we tell our stories well, then there is a big, ready audience for them.

Besides acting, you have also produced ‘Taaza Khabar’. What was more taxing?

As a producer, every day brings new stress. I learnt that on this project. Just when you think now it can't get worse, the next day is worse. For example, post-production is very time-consuming. But I was also very involved, maybe because it’s my first project so I couldn’t let go of things very easily. In the two years that we have been working on it, I have watched it countless times, from start to finish. Though we have very capable people, I wanted to be involved in the smallest things, even when they were not in my control.

How do you deal with stress?

If things get too stressful, I have learnt to sleep over it. When you awake, you get a new perspective, which is better than taking impulsive decisions.

What did you enjoy most about making the show?

The cast. We got very lucky to get the actors we did, and I am very lucky to have been able to share the same frame as such amazing artists. Sitting in Delhi, we had only seen them on TV. I never thought I would work with them. So, on set, the people I worked with was the highlight. There was so much to talk about and learn from them.

You have created and performed so many characters. Which of them is most like the real Bhuvan?

Titu mama, I think. He is very close to my personality. What he is on the face, I am on the inside. He is straightforward and can insult you any time. He can say anything and get away with it. I want to have the power to do that, but I can't. So I use him as my shield.

What's next for you?

The big screen aspiration is there. I watch a lot of movies and often, when I watch a movie in the theatre, I am aware that I have to work harder to get there. I am also writing season two of Dindhora. And of course I am constantly looking for good stories.

Still from 'Taaza Khabar', streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

When you take a leap and do a show which is out of the fans’ comfort zone, do you wonder about the fans following you?

The story of Taaza Khabar is very rooted, and the way it is written is very relatable. These are things we all may have spoken of with our friends or family. Here is a guy who has dreams and aspirations, but there is always a ‘but’. This is the show for them. How do you make your dreams a reality? This show will appeal to boys and girls like me who have aspirations and dreams, and they will watch the show and say this has happened to me or I have felt this way. However, first the story must touch their hearts and then the characters will connect.

So much of social media and YouTube content is about the number of likes, views, hits, etc. Is there a number you always want to hit?

Not particularly a number, but if I feel some piece is really good, I really wish it works and does well. Beyond that we are watching what the platform wants us to see. It’s not really in our hands. It’s not what we want to see but what is being shown to us.

You were one of the early social media stars. Over the last few years, the digital creator/ influencer space has blown up. What are your thoughts on this? Do you watch the work of other content creators?

I do not watch the work of content creators. I mostly watch movies or series because that is my work. I am online 24 hours a day. I follow the news which helps me create. I have to be aware before creating something, so I keep track of everything, at least superficially.

As for the impact of social media in India right now, we are a land of 1.4 billion people. If you recall, when Indian Idol first launched, every household had an aspiring singer. With the IPL, every house had a batsman. Now with smartphones and social media, every house has a creator. We can all make content and post them to platforms for free. Those who want to make a career path do get lost in the race where some get more fame and popularity than others.

Social media is also a time machine. For example, I come across so many old videos that are still being circulated. Or if an old song does well on Reels, then those singers get concerts now. Having said that, we are all slaves to the algorithm.