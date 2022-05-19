Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna's iconic 'Anand' to be remade with a Covid twist

'Anand' remake will be made by the original producer, NC Sippy’s grandson Sameer Raj Sippy and producer Vikram Khakhar. (Image credit: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna's cult classic film Anand is set to be remade, producers announced on Thursday.

The film -- which will be set in contemporary time -- will be made by the original producer, NC Sippy’s grandson Sameer Raj Sippy and producer Vikram Khakhar. The film is currently being scripted and the makers are yet to finalise the director and the lead actors.



“Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, internationally or regionally. Placing Anand in the post Covid era, where we emphasise on the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand," Khakhar said, according to a report in India TV

Adding to this, producer Sameer Raj Sippy said that stories like these need to be narrated to the new generation. “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and specially when there is a great appetite for good content," he said.

Released in March 12, 1971, Anand is a film about a terminally ill patient Anand Saigal as the protagonist who is undeterred about his approaching death and wants to live his life to the fullest. The role was played by Rajesh Khanna.

The role of his friend and confidant was played by "Babu Moshai" Amitabh Bachchan.

Anand was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and the dialogues were written by Gulzar. The movie also featured Ramesh Deo, Sumita Sanyal and Seema Deo in key roles.





