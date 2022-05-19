English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:We’ve been digital since day one. Dell Technologies & Moneycontrol are using that experience to help small businesses upskill and upscale. Learn how you too can use that experience. Register Now.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

    Amitabh Bachchan, Rajesh Khanna's iconic 'Anand' to be remade with a Covid twist

    'Anand', released in March 12, 1971, is a film about a terminally ill patient Anand Saigal as the protagonist who is undeterred about his approaching death and wants to live his life to the fullest. The role was played by Rajesh Khanna.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 12:55 PM IST
    'Anand' remake will be made by the original producer, NC Sippy’s grandson Sameer Raj Sippy and producer Vikram Khakhar. (Image credit: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)

    'Anand' remake will be made by the original producer, NC Sippy’s grandson Sameer Raj Sippy and producer Vikram Khakhar. (Image credit: @taran_adarsh/Twitter)


    Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna's cult classic film Anand is set to be remade, producers announced on Thursday.


    The film -- which will be set in contemporary time -- will be made by the original producer, NC Sippy’s grandson Sameer Raj Sippy and producer Vikram Khakhar. The film is currently being scripted and the makers are yet to finalise the director and the lead actors.


    “Digging into our own classics, we will find invaluable gems rather than scouting for stories, internationally or regionally. Placing Anand in the post Covid era, where we emphasise on the value of life, will enhance the story of Anand," Khakhar said, according to a report in India TV.

    Adding to this, producer Sameer Raj Sippy said that stories like these need to be narrated to the new generation. “Keeping in mind the sensibilities of the original film and the emotions attached, I felt the current generation needs to be retold the many stories that are so relevant today and specially when there is a great appetite for good content," he said.

    Close

    Related stories

    Released in March 12, 1971, Anand is a film about a terminally ill patient Anand Saigal as the protagonist who is undeterred about his approaching death and wants to live his life to the fullest. The role was played by Rajesh Khanna.

    The role of his friend and confidant was played by "Babu Moshai" Amitabh Bachchan.

    Anand was directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee and the dialogues were written by Gulzar. The movie also featured Ramesh Deo, Sumita Sanyal and Seema Deo in key roles.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amitabh Bachchan #Anand #NC Sippy #Rajesh Khanna #Sameer Raj Sippy #Vikram Khakhar
    first published: May 19, 2022 12:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.