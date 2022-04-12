Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: The venue, the date and the wardrobe

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating for a few years.

Rumour mills are afloat with the news of a grand wedding of Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. While the talented actors have been tight lipped about the much-anticipated wedding, several media reports have painted quite the picture about the supposed wedding festivities.

The Ranbir-Alia wedding is reportedly all set to take place on April 14 however some have claimed the big day is on April 15. Alia Bhatt's uncle Robin Bhatt told India Today in an interview that the actors will get married April 14. However, in an interview to Aaj Tak, Alia’s brother Rahul Bhatt said due to security concerns and the widespread media coverage, the wedding has been postponed to April 20.

A mehendi ceremony is on the cards on April 13, according to reports. A sangeet is also in line. The actors, who are all set to star in Ayan Mukherji’s “Brahmastra” for their maiden project together, are also hosting two wedding receptions for their friends on April 16 and 17 at Taj Colaba in Mumbai, reports say.

The iconic RK Studios was lit up and decked with lights days before the supposed wedding. Tomorrow’s mehndi and the sangeet ceremony will reportedly take place at the studio in Chembur. The wedding is apparently taking place in Ranbir Kapoor’s Bandra home “Vastu” that has also been decked up for the big event. The Krishnaraj Kapoor bungalow in Pali Hill has also been decorated with lights.

Chrysanthemums and white button flowers have supposedly been brought in from Bangalore to deck up the wedding venue, Pinkvilla and other media reports claim. “Vastu”, RK Studios and Krishnaraj Bungalow have already been pictured decorated with beautiful lights ahead of the events.

Paparazzi waiting outside “Vastu”, the building where Alia Bhatt also lives on different floor, spotted a car filled with ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s outfits going into the apartment complex. Alia Bhatt, 29, who has often been spotted in Sabyasachi is apparently wearing the designer’s creation for her big day. She will also be wearing Manish Malhotra’s designs for other events. It is not yet clear who will Ranbir Kapoor be wearing for the events.

While the wedding is just for close friends and family and will not exceed 30 in number, the wedding receptions are sure to be star-studded. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Ayan Mukherji are reportedly on the guest list for the grand receptions.

Yusuf Ibrahim, the security in-charge of Alia Bhatt, owns a company that is reportedly taking care of the security arrangements, according to news agency PTI. Ibrahim's 911 Protection team is reportedly tasked with supervising the entire security of the wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor, 39, and Alia Bhatt met on the sets of “Brahmastra” in 2017 and have been dating since. The duo have been vocal about their relationship and have never shied away from expressing love for each other. While Alia has previously said she is “married to Ranbir” in her head, Kapoor has said had it not been for the pandemic, he would have married Bhatt.

As fans wait for bated breath for a formal announcement or photos, which reports finally get it right is yet to be seen.





