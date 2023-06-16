Al Pacino, 83, welcomes baby boy with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29. His name is...

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed the arrival of their baby boy Roman Pacino. (Image: @nooralfallah/Instagram)

Al Pacino, the legendary actor known for his iconic roles in movies such as "The Godfather" and "Scarface," has welcomed a baby boy at the age of 83. The news was confirmed to media houses by a representative for Pacino and his partner, Noor Alfallah, 29.

The couple have named the boy Roman.

In an exclusive statement to DailyMail.com, the representative announced, "I am confirming that Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have welcomed a son, named Roman Pacino."

The couple made the announcement while enjoying a dinner date in West Hollywood. It was the first time they were seen together since the news of their pregnancy broke. Reports from TMZ also confirmed the birth and stated that both parents were "ecstatic" about the arrival of their son.

The couple was photographed driving to Sunset Tower, with an apparent baby seat in the back of their car.

The journey to parenthood for Pacino and Alfallah has been surrounded by controversy and speculation. Rumours about the circumstances of the conception and the nature of their relationship have been swirling with Pacino even getting a pre-natal DNA test to confirm paternity, expressing disbelief that he could father a child at his age.

However, a close source to the couple dismissed these rumours, telling DailyMail, "She's wanted to have a baby for years and Al could not be happier. He loves Noor and the feeling is mutual."

The source further added that Noor comes from a wealthy family and has also achieved her own financial success. The claims that Noor is dating Pacino for money were strongly denied.

Roman is the first child for Noor Alfallah, but Pacino is already a father to three other children. He has 22-year-old twins, Olivia and Anton, from his previous relationship with Beverly D'Angelo, and a 33-year-old daughter from his ex-partner Jan Tarrant.

Noor Alfallah has been associated with high-profile figures in the past, including rockstar Mick Jagger and billionaire Nicolas Berggruen.