Al Pacino, 83, asked pregnant girlfriend for a DNA test to confirm paternity: report

Al Pacino, the legendary actor known for his iconic roles in films like "The Godfather" and "Scarface," is expecting his fourth child at 83. According to sources close to the situation, Pacino reportedly had doubts about his ability to father a child due to a medical condition that typically causes infertility.

TMZ reported on Thursday that Pacino demanded a paternity test from his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, to prove that he was the father of her unborn child.

According to a TMZ report, Alfallah, understanding Pacino's concerns, went through with the DNA test, which ultimately confirmed that Pacino was indeed the father.

It came as a surprise to the Oscar winner when he discovered that Alfallah was pregnant, reportedly finding out only two months ago. The news of impending fatherhood was said to have "shocked" the renowned actor.

The relationship between Pacino and Alfallah, the former girlfriend of Mick Jagger, initially sparked rumours in April 2022 when they were spotted having dinner together in Venice, California. However, insiders claim that their relationship had been ongoing since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The same source revealed that Pacino had believed their relationship had ended some time ago and had even enlisted lawyers to address the matter for several months. Nonetheless, the couple was last photographed together as recently as April.

Pacino is no stranger to fatherhood, as he already has three children. He shares a daughter, Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant, and twins Olivia and Anton, 22, with Beverly D'Angelo. This will be Alfallah's first child.