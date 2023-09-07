Al Pacino, 83, splits from girlfriend, 29, months after asking her for paternity test

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah welcomed their baby boy Roman Pacino in June. (Image: @nooralfallah/Instagram)

Actor Al Pacino, 83, and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, have parted ways, three months after welcoming a baby boy. She has sought full custody of the baby, who is named Roman Alfallah Pacino, according to a report by The Blast.

They reportedly began dating last year, and the baby boy is Pacino's fourth child.

Al Pacino, the iconic actor known for such films as "The Godfather" (1972), "Scarface" (1983) and "Scent of a Woman" (1992), for which he won an Oscar, has three grown children from previous relationships.

Noor Alfallah was previously linked to rock star Mick Jagger. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she's a producer on two movies, including the Pacino-starrer “Billy Knight”.

When Alfallah got pregnant, Pacino reportedly had doubts about his ability to father a child due to a medical condition that typically causes infertility. Pacino had demanded a paternity test from her to prove that he was indeed the father of her child, TMZ had reported. According to the report, Alfallah, understanding Pacino's concerns, went through with the DNA test, which ultimately confirmed that Pacino was indeed the father.

The high-profile split comes close on the heels of another celebrity couple parting ways - singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner, four years after their marriage.