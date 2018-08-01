Akshay Kumar's Gold 6th film to release in IMAX, a look at how this format is gaining traction in India

Another Bollywood film is all set to be digitally re-mastered in the immersive format and released in IMAX theatres. Akshay Kumar’s Gold, set to hit the theatres on August 15, will have an IMAX release.

Previously, movies like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Padmaavat and Dhoom 3 have seen an IMAX release, resulting in strong business for these flicks.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat was the first Indian movie to release in IMAX 3D and had garnered a record over Rs 29 crore ($461,000) opening weekend box office from 12 IMAX theatres in India.

Commenting on the IMAX revenues of the movie, Greg Foster, CEO of IMAX Entertainment and Senior Executive Vice President, IMAX Corp, had said that Padmaavat’s ‘record-breaking IMAX box office in India underscores the growing demand among local audiences for India’s biggest and boldest titles to be presented in our ultra-immersive format’.

Not only in India but Padmaavat was also distributed to an additional 42 IMAX theatres in 10 markets outside of India. In the overseas market the film raked in USD 1.3 million across a total of 54 IMAX theatres in its opening weekend run for a USD 24,000 per-screen average.

When Arka Mediaworks’ decided to release Baahubali 2 in IMAX format, it became the third Indian production to be released in IMAX. Till date, a total of six films have been released in IMAX format with Gold and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan slated next.

YRF Vice President Akshaye Widhwani in an interview to IANS said, “Thugs Of Hindostan will see the widest ever IMAX screen release for an Indian movie.”

IMAX gaining popularity in India

While India has been an important market for IMAX for several years, it was only in the last two years when it gained significant popularity in the country owing to the box office success of films like Baahubali 2 and Padmaavat.

Along with successful ventures, audiences’ preference of opting for more premium movie going experience has also helped IMAX to grow in India.

IMAX has joined hands with Cinepolis and INOX Leisure to expand its footprint in India. In partnership with Cinepolis, IMAX will open four new screens in Bengaluru and with INOX Leisure it will open two theatres in Delhi and one each in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Gurugram.

This year, IMAX has brought its total number of new screens both under contract and already opened to 40 from 26 this time last year.

What is the IMAX format?

IMAX is short for Image MAXimum, a film format that can display images of far greater size and resolution than conventional film display systems. A typical IMAX screen is 16 meters high by 22 meters wide (approximately 52 by 72 feet), but they can be much larger.

How is it different from standard multiplex screens?

A standard multiplex screen displays a film in 35mm format, IMAX does so in a 70mm format, resulting in an immersive film-watching experience.

While IMAX is growing in India due to the high consumption of Hollywood content, more Indian films coming on the large-screen format and the increased pace of multiplex development have propelled the company’s growth.