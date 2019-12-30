Akshay Kumar scores again with ‘Good Newwz’ — his second biggest opener after ‘Mission Mangal’

What a year Akshay Kumar has had with four of his films releasing in 2019. Each of these films scored a personal record for the superstar. Be it Kesari, Mission Mangal, Housefull 4 or Good Newwz now, each of these biggies did well over the weekend. No wonder, these have featured among the top-10 weekend openers ever, for Akshay Kumar.

The film that finds itself at the top of the list is Mission Mangal. It scored a record on its Independence Day release as it managed to go past the Rs 70-crore mark in the first three days, hence turning out to be the first Akshay Kumar flick ever to do that.

Before that, Kesari had scored well too by bringing Rs 56.5 crore in its first three days, though Housefull 4 was comparatively a bit lower at Rs 53.2 crores, considering its pre-Diwali release.

However, Good Newwz has seen a regular Friday holiday with no national holiday or lean period altering its journey. Of course, some faint protests in certain parts of the country had a bit of telling on the collections. Yet, by and large, the footfalls have been optimal and that has allowed Good Newwz to find itself at the second spot in the top-10 list.

This is how it looks like:

Mission Mangal: Rs 70.02 croreGood Newwz: Rs 64.9 crore2.0 (Hindi): Rs 63.2 croreKesari: Rs 56.5 croreSingh Is Bliing: Rs 54.4 croreHousefull 3: Rs 53.3 croreHousefull 4: Rs 53.2 croreToilet - Ek Prem Katha: Rs 51.4 croreJolly LLB 2: Rs 50.4 crore

Rustom: Rs 50.4 crore

Akshay Kumar has been scoring quite consistently of late, and as a matter of fact, his last five releases have all managed to make it to the top-10 list. His last release of 2018, 2.0 (Hindi), too features in the top-three chart. This pretty much indicates loud and clear that the superstar has been delivering quite consistently one film after another.

The next target would be the first week collections and it looks like the chart would have pretty much the same entries at least at the top. Mission Mangal (Rs 121.2 crore) and 2.0 (Hindi) (Rs 132 crore) had both scored well after their first week and hence, Good Newwz will not quite reach there.

In fact, Housefull 4 (Rs 141.3 crore) is right at the top and that film would be out of bounds. However, it would be competing with Kesari (Rs 100.01 crore) so that it manages to find a spot among the top-five after being in theatres for seven days.

Here are the first seven-day collections of top Akshay Kumar starrers:

Housefull 4: Rs 141.3 crore2.0 (Hindi): Rs 132 croreMission Mangal: Rs 121.2 croreGood Newwz: Rs 100 crore+ (expected)Kesari: Rs 100.01 croreToilet - Ek Prem Katha: Rs 96.05 croreRustom: Rs 90.9 croreHousefull 3: Rs 80.1 croreSingh Is Bliing: Rs 77.6 crore

Jolly LLB 2: Rs 77.7 crore

Nonetheless, 2020 is already looking exciting for Akshay Kumar with Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Prithviraj and Bachchan Pandey set to release in each quarter of the year. One waits to see how these films perform in theatres and if Akshay Kumar, yet again, ends up earning all the major slots in the top-10.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources.