Actor Kajal Aggarwal, husband Gautam Kitchlu expecting their first child

Actor Kajal Aggarwal married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. (Image posted on Instagram by Gautam Kitchlu)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child, the latter confirmed through an Instagram post on Saturday.

Kitchlu, an internet entrepreneur, posted a photo of Aggarwal with the caption: “Here’s looking at you 2022.” At the end of a caption, he used an emoticon depicting a pregnant woman.

Social media users congratulated the couple after the announcement. “Super excited for the little one,” said an Instagram user.

Aggarwal has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. Her prominent Bollywood releases include Singham and Special 26.

The 36-year-old had married Kitchlu in 2020. The couple often post pictures together on social media.

On Saturday, the couple shared photos from their New Year celebrations with their followers. “Happy new year fam,” Aggarwal said on Instagram. “Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts."

The actor had told The Times of India in November that she was both excited and nervous about the prospect of motherhood. She told the newspaper that her sister, a mother of two, managed her responsibilities very well.

“I have seen how her life has changed and how complete she feels now,” Aggarwal had said about her sister. "I think motherhood is a wonderful feeling. I feel one goes through self-realisation in that phase of life.”