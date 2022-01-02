MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTrendsEntertainment

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, husband Gautam Kitchlu expecting their first child

Kajal Aggarwal has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. Her prominent Bollywood releases include 'Singham' and 'Special 26'.

Moneycontrol News
January 02, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
Actor Kajal Aggarwal married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. (Image posted on Instagram by Gautam Kitchlu)

Actor Kajal Aggarwal married entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. (Image posted on Instagram by Gautam Kitchlu)


Actor Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are expecting their first child, the latter confirmed through an Instagram post on Saturday.

Kitchlu, an internet entrepreneur, posted a photo of Aggarwal with the caption: “Here’s looking at you 2022.” At the end of a caption, he used an emoticon depicting a pregnant woman.

 


Social media users congratulated the couple after the announcement. “Super excited for the little one,” said an Instagram user.

Aggarwal has worked in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies. Her prominent Bollywood releases include Singham and Special 26.

The 36-year-old had married Kitchlu in 2020. The couple often post pictures together on social media.

On Saturday, the couple shared photos from their New Year celebrations with their followers. “Happy new year fam,” Aggarwal said on Instagram. “Immensely grateful for 2021 Look forward to entering 22 with wisdom, kindness and love in our hearts." 

 


The actor had told The Times of India  in November that she was both excited and nervous about the prospect of motherhood. She told the newspaper that her sister, a mother of two, managed her responsibilities very well.

“I have seen how her life has changed and how complete she feels now,” Aggarwal had said about her sister. "I think motherhood is a wonderful feeling. I feel one goes through self-realisation in that phase of life.”
Tags: #Bollywood #Entertainment news #Trending News
first published: Jan 2, 2022 03:12 pm

