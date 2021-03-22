67th National Film Awards | Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore wins best Hindi film; Kangana Ranaut wins best actress award

Chhichhore Source: ANI

The 67th National Film Awards were announced in New Delhi on March 22. The award ceremony which honours the films and artistes for the year 2019 was initially going to be held in May 2020 but was delayed indefinitely due to the on-start of COVID-19 pandemic.

The awards are given out by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation that comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Check out the full list of awards:

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Tashkent Files

Best Supporting Actor: Vijaya Sethupathi, Super Deluxe

Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut (Manikarnika, Panga)

Best Actor: Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle and Dhanush for Asuran

Best Direction: Bahattar Hoorain

Best Children Film: Kastoori (Hindi)

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial

Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharishi (Telugu)

Best Feature Film: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)

Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)

Most Film Friendly State: Sikkim

Best Film Critic: Sohini Chattopadhyay

Best Regional Films Award winners:

Special Mention: Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)

Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore

Best Khasi Film: Iewduh

Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2

Best Paniya Film: Kenjira

Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad

Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze

Best Telugu Film: Jersey

Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam

Best Kannada Film: Akshi

Best Marathi Film: Bardo

Best Konkani Film: Kaajro

Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender

Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona

Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami

Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita

Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Awards for Non-Feature Films

Best Film: An Engineered Dream (Hindi)

Best Audiography: Radha (Musical)

Best Animation Film: Radha (Musical)

Best Voice-over/ Narrration: Sir David Attenborough for Wild Karnataka.

Best Music Direction: Bishakhjyoti for Kranti Darshi Guruji - Ahead of Times (Hindi)

Best Editing: Arjun Gourisaria for Shut Up Sona (Hindi/ English)

Best Cinematography: Savita Singh for Sonsi (Hindi)

Best Direction: Sudhanshu Saria for Knock Knock Knock (English/ Bengali)

Special Jury Award: Small Scale Societies (English)

Best Film on Social Issues: Holy Rights (Hindi) and Ladli (Hindi)

Best Film on Family Values: Oru Paathira Swapnam Pole (Malayalam)

Best Educational Film: Apples and Oranges (English)

Best Short Fiction Film: Custody (Hindi/ English)

Best Investigative Film: Jakkal (Marathi)

Best Exploration Film: Wild Karnataka (English)

Best Environment Film: The Stork Saviours (Hindi)

Best Promotional Film: The Shower (Hindi)

Best Arts and Culture Film: Shrikshetra-Ru-Sahijata (Odia)

Best Directorial Debut: Raj Pritam More for Khisa (Marathi)

Best Biographical Film: Elephants Do Remember

Best Action Direction Award winners are:

Best Stunt: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada)

Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu)

Best Special Effects: Marakkar Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam)

Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size-7 (Tamil)

Best Lyrics: Kolaambi (Malayalam)

Best Music Direction award winners are:

Songs: Viswasam (Tamil)

Music Direction: Jyeshthoputro

Make-Up Artist: Helen

Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal

Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu)

Best Audiography: lewduh (Khasi)

Screenplay

Original Screenplay: Jyeshthoputri

Adapted Screenplay: Gumnaami

Dialogue Writer: The Tashkent Files (Hindi)

Best Cinematography: Jallikkettu (Malayalam)

Best Book on Cinema: A Gandhian Affair: India's Curious Portrayal of Love in Cinema by Sanjay Suri

Best Music Direction

Best Female Playback Singer: Bardo (Marathi)

Best Male Playback Singer: Kesri, Teri Mitti (Hindi)