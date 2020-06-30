59 Chinese apps banned | Made in India platforms Bolo Indya, Roposo welcome users, creators after TikTok's demise

The Government’s decision to ban 59 Chinese apps in India on June 29 has resulted in major competition coming into play in the Indian app space. The move caused popular short media app TikTok to be taken down on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Made in India short video sharing platforms like Roposo and Bolo Indya are welcoming both TikTok users and influencers to their platforms.

Roposo’s Mayank Bhangadia, who is the Co-Founder said that TikTok users, including influencers with huge fan followings have started switching to Roposo in large numbers after the ban.

“Influencers who have switched to Roposo include Prem Vats and Noor Afshan who had fan followings of 9.5 million and 9 million respectively on TikTok. MyGov, the citizen engagement platform founded by the Government of India has already been present on Roposo,” he said.

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Roposo which is available in 12 Indian languages has over 14 million video creators and 80 million videos created monthly.

With more than 65 million downloads, creators of Roposo claim the app to be the number one social media app on Google Play Store in recent times.

In fact, many leading personalities such as Sonam Wangchuk recently came out in support of Roposo on social media.

With the call for Boycott Chinese products getting stronger, Roposo witnessed strong growth on the platform.

In an earlier interview to Moneycontrol, Bhangadia had said, “The number of new users on the app has increased by 20x in the last few weeks since the lockdown started. The frequency of existing users returning to the app has jumped by more than 50 percent which has also led to an increase in the daily time spent which is currently at more than 35 minutes. Total videos consumed on the platform has seen an increase of more than 6x.”

Daily Active Users (DAUs) also increased to eight million, a growth of 2x.

“The current surge in traction on platform is higher than what was witnessed since the lockdown. Number of new user installs daily on the platform has increased 10x. Roposo has 50+ million user base. The growth we are seeing is the highest since its launch,” he said.

Another platform Bolo Indya which also saw strong traction in the last few weeks due to the anti-China sentiment welcomed both creators and users on its platform.

TikTok's made-in-India rivals Mitron, Bolo Indya gaining steam as Indians get 'vocal for local'

“We invite all the TikTok stars from India to be the part of fast-growing Bolo Indya community. We are pleased to have the opportunity to positively impact the lives of millions of TikTok stars and provide them the platform to build on their social capital and convert it to financial independence,” said Varun Saxena, Founder, Bolo Indya.

Creators of Bolo Indya also said that the platform will benefit from the ban on its Chinese rival TikTok.