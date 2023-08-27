10 films to watch in theatres, for an action-packed September

The much-awaited Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's second film this year and south superstar Nayanthara's Hindi film debut, will release in theatres on September 7.

The year 2023 started with Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster hit Pathaan and with all the anticipation building up for his next release, Jawan hopefully will head the same way. August was a good month for theatrical releases with movies such as Jailer, OMG2 and Gadar 2 drawing in the audiences. Here’s what September has in store for those looking for big screen entertainment:

Mystery of the Tattoo (Hindi), September 1

Arjun Rampal and Ameesha Patel star in special appearances in this mystery thriller where the killer leaves behind tattoos on the dead bodies. The plot revolves a murder that happened two decades ago and how a therapist and her neighbour play key roles in bringing it to light. IT engineer turned actor Rohit Raaj is making his debut with the film that also stars Daisy Shah and is directed by first-time director Kalaiarasi Sathapan.

Kushi (Telugu), September 1

The highly-anticipated romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu directed by Shiva Nirvana tells the love story of a government employee Viplav (Deverakonda) and Aaradhya (Prabhu). The film’s shoot had to be halted in the middle as the latter was diagnosed with myositis and restarted once she resumed work. Deverakonda has mentioned that the audience will find it easy to relate to the lead characters.

Love-All (Hindi), September 1

Kay Kay Menon stars as a former badminton player in this sports drama directed by Sudhanshu Sharma. He plays Sidharth, who is torn between letting his son Aditya pursue sports or not. Chief National Coach for the India national badminton team Pullela Gopichand is the presenter of the film. Despite being a sports film, Menon has said that it is also a film about middle-class families and their struggles.

Jawan (Hindi), September 7

His second film to release this year on the heels of the super success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has been creating the right buzz ever since it was confirmed by Tamil filmmaker Atlee in 2019. The Jawan Prevue launched on July 10, 2023 became the most-watched Indian teaser in 24 hours with over 112 million views. South superstar Nayanthara marks her Hindi film debut with the action thriller that also stars Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in pivotal roles. The movie promises cameos by Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanjay Dutt. Although not much is known about the story, it is said that SRK plays a commando who enlists an army of women to help him in his mission.

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty (Telugu), September 7

A tale of opposites falling in love, this romantic drama starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty has been directed by Mahesh Babu Pachigolla. Miss Shetty is a chef who is only looking for a man to help her conceive a child whereas Mr Polishetty is a stand-up comedian who is all about love and emotions. How the two meet and fall in love despite their different personalities is what the plot is all about.

The Nun II (English), September 8

The Conjuring Universe has many films under it but not all have managed to scare the daylights out of the audience. However, 2018’s The Nun with its spooky plot set in 1952 Romania was definitely a scarefest. The sequel to the horror film is set four years after the ending of the first film with the plot following Sister Irene coming face to face once again with the demonic force Valak, the Nun, at a boarding school in France. Plenty of scares, guaranteed!

The Great Indian Family (Hindi), September 22

After entertaining the audiences in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in yet another family entertainer from the stables of Yash Raj Films. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family also stars Manushi Chhillar who debuted last year with Akshay Kumar in Samrat Prithviraj. From the looks of it, TGIF seems to be a light-hearted family entertainer set in the heartland.

Expend4bles (English), September 22

Sylvestor Stallone’s Barney Ross is back in action with his team for the fourth installment of The Expendables franchise. It had been reported there would be no fourth film after the third film had performed poorly at the Box Office but in June 2018, it was confirmed that Stallone would come back with the fourth movie. The ensemble cast also includes Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture who reprise their roles from the previous films as well as new faces such as Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson, Megan Fox and Andy Garcia among others. The team’s mission this time is to stop a terrorist organization from smuggling nuclear warheads.

Sukhee (Hindi), September 22

Shilpa Shetty returns to the big screen with this light-hearted entertainer directed by debutante filmmaker Sonal Joshi. The film tells the story of a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife Sukhpreet Kalra who goes to Delhi to attend her school reunion and comes to certain realisations about herself and her identity as a woman. The film also stars Kusha Kapila, Dilnaz Irani and Amit Sadh.

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire (Telugu), September 28

Starring Prabhas in the lead role, the action-thriller written and directed by Prashanth Neel also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. In an interview, Prabhas had mentioned that he is playing a really violent character in the movie, something he has never tried his hand at. The film has been shot in India as well as many locations across Europe, Middle East and Africa. The dubbed versions of the film will also be released in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil.