Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson says he would run for US President if people support him

(Image: Reuters)

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock, has said that he would run for US President if he felt he had enough support from Americans. The 48-year-old Fast and Furious actor has been flirting with a possible White House bid for several years.

"I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that," The Rock said when asked about his presidential ambitions in an interview broadcast on the "Today" show.

The former WWE superstar did not say which party he would represent or when he might launch any bid for the White House.

His remarks follow an online public opinion poll released last week by consumer trends company Piplsay that found some 46 percent of Americans would consider voting for The Rock.

The poll asked 30,138 individuals their opinion on which celebrities they would like to see as president.

Johnson, one of the highest-paid and most popular actors in the United States, said he was humbled by the poll.

"I don't think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick-up truck driving, fanny-pack wearing guy joining their club - but if it ever happens it'd be my honour to serve you, the people," he said in an Instagram post.

Johnson, whose work includes the rebooted Jumanji movie franchise and the TV show Young Rock, joins a long list of American celebrities who have run for political office, including former Apprentice star Donald Trump.

Magic Mike actor Matthew McConaughey and former Olympic champion Caitlyn Jenner are reported to be weighing potential runs for governor in Texas and California respectively.

(With inputs from agencies)