Domino's Pizza sacks delivery man after he proposes to customer on chat

A Domino's Pizza delivery guy in Uttar Pradesh was sacked after a woman customer posted on social media that he had proposed to her. The incident took place after the man, identified as Kabir, texted the woman after making the delivery. Reportedly, he wrote, "Sorry, my name is Kabir, yesterday I came to give you pizza, I am the same, I liked you."

The messages left the customer, identified as Kanishka, unhappy and she took to Twitter to narrate the incident and tagged Domino's in her post.



I want to ask if this is ethical to send a delivery guy so that he could get anyone's number and address. Even if he liked me, this is not the way to confess. It means he has misused the number given to the company for delivery purposes.@dominos@dominos_india — kanishka (@KanishkaDadhich) June 30, 2023

Domino's replied to her tweets and stated that appropriate action would be taken against the man would be taken.

"Don’t worry, emergency help is reaching shortly… Appropriate action will be taken," they wrote.

The firm released a more detailed statement later to News18, where they condemned the incident and revealed that the company had started the process to terminate him.

"We are deeply concerned to hear about this incident. As a responsible corporate entity, Domino’s India maintains an unequivocal commitment to a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of misconduct or harassment. Upon being apprised of the incident, we immediately delved into the matter.

Guided by pertinent laws and our company’s policies, we have initiated the process to terminate the employment of the individual involved. We will provide our full cooperation with the concerned authorities in the investigation," the statement said.

After the tweet went viral, the local police intervened since the woman felt dissatisfied by the response from Domino's.

