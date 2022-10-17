English
    Diwali 2022: Chennai businessman gifts cars, bikes worth Rs 1.2 crore to staff as bonus

    "This (the bonus) is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits," owner of Chalani Jewellery Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi said.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 17, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
    Chalani Jewellery owner Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi said his employees are like family to him. (Image credit: ANI)

    Chalani Jewellery owner Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi said his employees are like family to him. (Image credit: ANI)


    A Chennai-based businessman has decided to gift his staff cars and bikes worth Rs 1.2 crore as Diwali bonus.

    The owner of Chalani Jewellery, Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi, gifted 8 cars and 18 bikes to his employees in a gesture that left some of them surprised and others with tears of happiness.

    Speaking to news agency ANI, Jayanthi Lal stated that his team was like a second family to him that had supported him through all of his highs and lows.

    "They are not just staff, but my family. So, I wanted to treat them like my family members by giving them such surprises. I am very happy wholeheartedly after this. Every owner should respect their staff and colleagues by giving them gifts," Jayanthi Lal said.

    "This (the Diwali bonus) is to encourage their work and add something special to their lives. They have worked with me in all ups and downs in my business and helped me earn profits."

    In an Instagram post, the Chennai-based brand stated: "CHALLANI -- an emotion to all who have been associated with it and what do we owe to the beautiful souls out there who have chiseled and curated the organisation and its employees to what it is today."

    "We have a Special DNA running inside our organisation and that is uncontainable Love, be it towards our customers or our employees we ensure they are just lived unconditionally… To us for helping be us, thanks to them," it added.

    (With inputs from ANI)

    first published: Oct 17, 2022 05:39 pm
