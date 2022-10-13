Diwali 2022: Ayodhya plans to light over 12 lakh lamps, break Guinness World Record

In 2021, Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University had jointly entered in Guinness World Records for the "largest display of oil lamps".

Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has ensured that preparations to celebrate the sixth Deepotsav (festival of lamps) in Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya on October 23 are in full swing.



Grand Deepotsav in Ayodhya on the banks of River Saryu where 5.51 lakh diyas(Earthen Lamps) are being lit .

Live : https://t.co/PgTCOGF8KA pic.twitter.com/ftm126rJK5 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) November 13, 2020

The government has set a target to light more than 12 lakh lamps and break its own Guinness World Record. In 2020, 5.84 lakh diyas were lit to create a new record. Last year, 9 lakh earthen lamps were lit in the Deepotsav.

This year, earthen pots are being brought from Ayodhya, Lucknow, Gonda and other districts and the process of gathering lamps in Ram Padi has also started, ANI reported.

Read more: Diwali 2022: Punjab allows bursting of only green fire crackers from 8pm to 10pm

According to the district administration, lamps will burn for more than 30 minutes this Diwali, a time period longer than what was observed in the last five years. To ensure that people get more time to witness Deepotsav, instead of 30 ml, 40 ml oil will be poured into the lamps so that they can burn longer.

Last year, Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University had jointly entered in Guinness World Records for the "largest display of oil lamps" during Deepotsav at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.​

The Deepotsav also included the reenactment of the arrival of God Ram and Goddess Sita to Ayodhya on their 'pushpak viman', a laser and sound show, cultural programmes and the lighting of earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu.