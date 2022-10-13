English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Diwali 2022: Ayodhya plans to light over 12 lakh lamps, break Guinness World Record

    Diwali 2022: According to the district administration, lamps will burn for more than 30 minutes this year, a time period longer than what was observed in the last five years.

    Edited by : Ankita Sengupta
    October 13, 2022 / 02:06 PM IST
    In 2021, Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University had jointly entered in Guinness World Records for the

    In 2021, Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University had jointly entered in Guinness World Records for the "largest display of oil lamps".


    Ahead of Diwali, the Uttar Pradesh government has ensured that preparations to celebrate the sixth Deepotsav (festival of lamps) in Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya on October 23 are in full swing.

    The government has set a target to light more than 12 lakh lamps and break its own Guinness World Record. In 2020, 5.84 lakh diyas were lit to create a new record. Last year, 9 lakh earthen lamps were lit in the Deepotsav.

    This year, earthen pots are being brought from Ayodhya, Lucknow, Gonda and other districts and the process of gathering lamps in Ram Padi has also started, ANI reported.

    Close

    Related stories

    Read more: Diwali 2022: Punjab allows bursting of only green fire crackers from 8pm to 10pm

    According to the district administration, lamps will burn for more than 30 minutes this Diwali, a time period longer than what was observed in the last five years. To ensure that people get more time to witness Deepotsav, instead of 30 ml, 40 ml oil will be poured into the lamps so that they can burn longer.

    Last year, Uttar Pradesh's Department of Tourism and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University had jointly entered in Guinness World Records for the "largest display of oil lamps" during Deepotsav at Ram ki Paidi ghats in Ayodhya.​

    The Deepotsav also included the reenactment of the arrival of God Ram and Goddess Sita to Ayodhya on their 'pushpak viman', a laser and sound show, cultural programmes and the lighting of earthen lamps on the banks of the Saryu.

    Read more: Diwali 2022: Getting Lakshmi, lights and crackers ready for the festival
    Tags: #Ayodhya #Deepavali #Deepotsav #Diwali #Diwali 2022 #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Oct 13, 2022 02:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.