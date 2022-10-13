Diwali 2022: Punjab allows bursting of only green fire crackers from 8pm to 10pm

Workers lay out firecrackers for drying at a workshop ahead of Diwali. (Representative image)

The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a two-hour window for people to burst firecrackers on Diwali, October 24. The state also has a ban on regular fire crackers and will only permit bursting of environment friendly "green" crackers.

The decision was taken in the light of the directions of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, Environment, Science and Technology Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer said. On Diwali, firecrackers will be allowed to burst in the state for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm, he said in a statement.

The department of environment, science and technology has issued detailed instructions to district administrations regarding the time limit for bursting firecrackers for strict implementation.

The manufacture, stock, distribution, sale and use of joined fire crackers is hereby banned in Punjab and only the green crackers (those crackers that do not use barium salts or compounds of antimony, lithium, mercury arsenic, strontium, chromate) would be allowed for sale, Hayer said.

The Minister added that the sale shall only be through licensed traders and it shall be ensured that the licensed traders are selling the permitted firecrackers.

Apart from Diwali, bursting crackers will be permitted for one hour from 4 am to 5 am and one hour from 9 to 10 pm on November 8, the 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Nanak Dev. For Christmas and New Year's eve, people would be allowed to burst crackers for 35 minutes each on from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am, the Minister stated.

Bursting Firecrackers are limited to few couple of hours in Punjab for Diwali celebrations but no time restrictions for stubble burning. Hypocrisy of the state gov. #Punjab #TharkiKejriwal

— Gayatri (BharatKiBeti) (@changu311) October 12, 2022

People, however, pointed out the irony of limiting time to burst crackers for the sake of the environment and yet not having similar restrictions when it comes to burning stubble in the state.



Stubble burning in Punjab used to increase pollution in Delhi till Punjab was under Congress. Punjab under AAP so stubble burning there is not causing pollution in Delhi.

However, crackers do cause pollution in these two states hence banned in Diwali. — khushi (@love_liv_laf) October 12, 2022

Studies have found that large-scale burning of straw is a major contributor to smog over north India, particularly Delhi and the National Capital Region, leading to a public health and environmental crisis.

In Gurugram, the district administration has decided to fine farmers for burning stubble in the district.​