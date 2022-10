An artisan works on a clay idol of Hindu goddess Lakshmi at a workshop ahead of Diwali - the festival of lights, in Hyderabad.

A visually impaired man is engaged in a process of making candles to be used for decorations during Diwali, at a workshop inside the premises of Blind Relief Association in New Delhi.

Workers lay out firecrackers for drying at a workshop ahead of Diwali on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

An artisan picks up a clay idol of Hindu goddess Lakshmi at a workshop ahead of Diwali, in Hyderabad.

A man is engaged in a process of making candles which are popularly used for decorations ahead of Diwali, at a workshop inside the premises of Blind Relief Association in New Delhi.

Potters paint earthen lamps ahead of Diwali in Jalandhar.