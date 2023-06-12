English
    ‘Dinner leke aagaye’: Swiggy delivers food at 'Mannat' after Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter banter

    A user on Twitter asked Shah Rukh Khan whether he had eaten food. The actor's reply to the query prompted Swiggy to not only jump into the conversation, but also send its delivery personnel to his residence.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 12, 2023 / 10:31 PM IST
    Swiggy delivery personnel outside Mannat (Image: Twitter/@Swiggy)

    Food delivery firm Swiggy sent various delicacies at 'Mannat', the residence of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, on June 12, after he was involved in a banter on Twitter with a fan and ended up asking him whether he would send food at his residence.

    The sequence of action began when Khan invited fan's questions on the microblogging site for 15 minutes. Subsequently, a user asked him, "Khaana khaaya kya bhai? (Have you eaten food, brother?)". The superstar actor, in response, said "Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya? (Why brother? Are you from Swiggy...will you deliver it?"


    This prompted the official handle of Swiggy to jump into the conversation and ask: "hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya? (we are from Swiggy, should we deliver it?)".

    While Khan did not respond further to the conversation on Twitter, Swiggy posted another tweet, showing a group of delivery personnel posing for a photograph outside Mannat. The post's caption read: "hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye (We are from Swiggy and we have arrived with dinner)".

    The food delivered at Khan's residence included tandoori chicken from Persian Darbar, kebabs from Lucky, pizza from Hundo Pizza, burgers from GFB, Chinese dishes from Royal China and dessert from Le 15 Macron.

    Founded in 2013, Swiggy is a Bengaluru-headquartered food tech company with wide presence in urban India. The company's food-delivery business turned profitable in the March quarter of FY23, after factoring in all corporate costs, excluding employee stock option costs.

    first published: Jun 12, 2023 10:31 pm