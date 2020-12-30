Delhi's Madame Tussauds museum shuts shop, company hunts for another location

Source: Facebook/Madame Tussauds Delhi

The Delhi arm of the iconic Madame Tussauds will remain closed permanently as UK-based company Merlin Entertainments, which operates it has decided to shut shop. The wax statue museum, located at Connaught Place in Delhi, was "temporarily closed" in March when the government imposed a nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"Merlin Entertainments can confirm it will permanently close Madame Tussauds Delhi in Connaught Place," said Anshul Jain, general manager and director, Merlin Entertainments India.

The company is now looking for another cleaner, less congested location to in Delhi NCR to open the museum.

Speaking to IANS, Jain said, "We are looking for a second location in Delhi NCR for Madame Tussauds." Asked if the company will consider places other than Delhi-NCR, Jain said, "Yes, but it must be within India."

"Madame Tussauds has been closed since March 2020. It is a very popular brand in India and we looking for alternative venues to relocate it. At present, the site at Connaught Place has been closed. The wax statues have been carefully kept at another location in the national capital region itself," Jain added.

The Madame Tussauds at Regal Building in Connaught Place housed life-like wax statues of 50 famous personalities that were a big attraction with lovers of cinema and popular culture. These included Bollywood actors Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, pop icon Michael Jackson, Lady Gaga, Mahatma Gandhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketer Virat Kohli among others.