Delhi Police files FIR against Greta Thunberg over tweets concerning the farmers' protest

Greta Thunberg (Image: Reuters)

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

This is in the wake of her tweets supporting the ongoing farmers' protests at the Delhi borders, News18 reported.

“We stand in solidarity with #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg tweeted late on February 2.

Thunberg and Rihanna’s tweets led to a spike in search for terms related to farmers’ protest in many parts of the world, putting the agitation on the world map.

The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new agriculture reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the central government and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. However, the Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. While one farmer died during the chaos, several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

Since then, the activist has reiterated her support for the ongoing protests, saying that no amount of hate, threat or violation of human rights will stop that.