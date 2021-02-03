MARKET NEWS

After Rihanna, climate activist Greta Thunberg backs Indian farmers’ protest

Climate activist Greta Thunberg and singer Rihanna’s tweets in support of the farmers' protest in India led to a spike in search for terms related to the agitation in many parts of the world.

Moneycontrol News
February 03, 2021 / 07:58 AM IST
Greta Thunberg (Image: Reuters)

Hours after Barbadian singer Rihanna backed the farmers’ protest in India, climate activist Greta Thunberg has also extended her support to the agitation primarily underway at Delhi’s borders against the contentious agricultural reform laws.

“We stand in solidarity with #FarmersProtest in India," Thunberg tweeted late on February 2.

Hours before Thunberg’s tweet, Hollywood star Rihanna also asked: “Why aren’t we talking about this?!”

The singer attached a CNN news report on the protest.

Thunberg and Rihanna’s tweets led to a spike in search for terms related to farmers’ protest in many parts of the world, putting the agitation on the world map.

As of 7.40 am, Thunberg's tweet was 'liked' more than 73,000 times and retweeted over 30,000 times.

Thousands of farmers, especially from Punjab and Haryana, are staging a sit-in protest along Delhi’s borders. The protest started on November 26 and has continued for over two months.

The farmers are demanding a complete rollback of the new agriculture reform laws and a guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system being retained. Multiple rounds of talks between the central government and the farmers’ union leaders have ended in a stalemate. Protesting farmers fear that the new laws will dismantle the MSP system and corporatise farming. However, the Centre has maintained that these reforms will benefit farmers.

On January 26, the protest turned violent when some farmers deviated from a pre-decided route for their Republic Day tractor rally and clashed with police. Some protesters scaled the ramparts of the Red Fort. While one farmer died during the chaos, several protestors and police personnel were injured in the ensuing clashes.

However, some criticised Rihanna for what they called was interference in India’s internal matters. Former Indian cricket said: “My country is proud of our farmers and knows how important they are, I trust it will be addressed soon. We don’t need an outsider poking her nose in our internal matters!”

“No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA...  Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies,” Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said in a tweet.
