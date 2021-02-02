Rihanna joins growing list of celebrities who come out in support of farmer protest

Source: @rihanna on Twitter

Singer, artiste and businesswoman Rihanna is asking the internet why more people aren't talking about the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

The star first shared this message via Twitter:

Rihanna isn't the first celebrity to raise questions. Several others too join her in asking questions about the situation.

They include Sonam Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra who earlier joined the list of celebrities who have shown support to farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws.

Celebrities such as Diljit Dosanjh, Harbhajan Mann, Jasbir Jassi, Reitesh Deshmukh, director Hansal Mehta and others have already voiced their support to the protesting farmers.

Enacted in September 2020, the three laws have been projected by the Centre as major reforms in the agriculture sector. But the opposition parties allege that the farm laws were brought 'without any consultations with states and farmer unions and lacked national consensus'.

Thousands of protesting farmers, primarily from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points for over two months, demanding the repeal of the laws, and a legal guarantee on minimum support prices (MSP) for their crops.

The protesting farmers have expressed their apprehension that these laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the 'mandi' (wholesale market) system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

Eleven rounds of talks between farmers’ unions and the Centre have so far failed to end the impasse.