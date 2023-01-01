Deepinder Goyal: Zomato delivered more orders on NYE than in its first 3 years

"My first delivery brought me back to the Zomato office," tweeted Deepinder Goyal (Image: @deepigoyal/Twitter)

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal, who had for a brief period rushed around delivering orders on Saturday, revealed that the number of orders delivered via the company on New Year's Eve was more than the orders they had delivered during the first three years of Zomato's delivery service.



Fun fact: orders delivered today >> sum of all orders delivered in the first 3 years of our food delivery service.

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Taking to Twitter, Goyal wrote, "Fun fact: orders delivered today greater than sum of all orders delivered in the first 3 years of our food delivery service."

Earlier, Goyal shared details of the war room at the Zomato office during the New Year Eve's rush.

He shared glimpses from the Zomato office on Instagram this afternoon, where a seemingly endless supply of energy drink Red Bull and chocolate bars has been arranged to make sure “that the team doesn’t run out of glucose and caffeine today.”

Deepinder Goyal also shared how he took a short break from working in office to deliver a couple of orders himself.



Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so.

— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

“Going to deliver a couple of orders on my own right now. Should be back in an hour or so,” Goyal tweeted this evening. He also updated his Twitter bio to read "delivery boy @zomato and @letsblinkit."

But in an apparent anti-climax, the first order was to be delivered in the Zomato office itself.



My first delivery brought me back to the zomato office. Lolwut! https://t.co/zdt32ozWqJ pic.twitter.com/g5Dr8SzVJP — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2022

Goyal had live-tweeted through New Year’s Eve last year, when the number of orders placed on the Zomato app hit an all-time high. Zomato delivered more than 2 million orders on December 31, 2021.