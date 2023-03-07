Deepika Padukone is only the third Indian presenter at the Oscars till date

Deepika Padukone featured on the first slate of Oscar presenters announced by the Academy.

Deepika Padukone will be among the celebrity presenters at the Oscars this year. The 37-year-old actor is only the third Indian to be chosen as a presenter for the prestigious American film industry awards. Deepika Padukone will join global stars like Emily Blunt, Samuel Jackson and Dwayne Johnson in Los Angeles on March 12 (local time) for the Oscars ceremony.

Padukone announced her inclusion on the presenters list through Instagram. She shared a list of presenters at the 95th Oscars which includes her name alongside stars like Samuel Jackson, Zoe Saldana, Dwayne Johnson and Riz Ahmed.



There have only been two Indians who have presented at the Oscars before this.

In 1980, Persis Khambatta became the first Indian to be chosen for the honour. Born in Mumbai (then Bombay) to a Parsi family, Khambatta was an actor and model best remembered for playing Lieutenant Ilia in 1979’s Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

In 1980, she went up onstage at the Oscars ceremony to hand out the award for Best Feature-Length Documentary Film.

More recently, it was Padukone’s contemporary, Priyanka Chopra, who presented at the Oscars. In 2016, Chopra presented the nominees for Achievement in Film Editing. She was accompanied onstage by American actor and director Liev Schreiber.

Three Indian films have been nominated at Oscars 2023 -- RRR (Best Song), All That Breathes (Best Documentary Feature) and The Elephant Whisperers (Best Documentary Short Film).